Tesla boss Elon Musk shows off a vehicle that will transport people driverless as a robotaxi. Keystone

Tesla boss Elon Musk has unveiled the electric car manufacturer's long-announced robotaxi. The vehicle, called the "Cybercab", has two upward-opening gullwing doors and looks like a coupé based on Tesla's best-selling Model 3.

Tesla expects to start production of the vehicles in 2026, said Musk. At the same time, he admitted that he tends to be too optimistic when it comes to schedules. The "Cybercab" will also be available to buy - and it should cost less than 30,000 dollars.

Initially, software for autonomous driving, which does not require human intervention, is to hit the roads in Texas and California next year in the current Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Musk took to the stage at the event on the grounds of Hollywood studio Warner Bros. in Los Angeles in one of the "cybercabs" without a steering wheel. He also showed off a futuristic-looking self-driving mini-bus called "Robovan", which can carry up to 20 people.

