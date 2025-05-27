Elon Musk's US electric car pioneer continues to suffer from weak sales in Europe and is being overtaken by its Chinese rival BYD for the first time. The VW Group, on the other hand, is benefiting.

DPA dpa

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is still unable to take advantage of the upturn in the European electric car market. In April, the company of controversial CEO Elon Musk suffered another bitter setback. Once again, new registrations in the European Union plummeted, this time by more than half, according to data from the European manufacturers' association Acea. After the first four months of the year, Tesla has to cope with a drop of a good 46 percent to just 41,677 cars.

Although the EU car market as a whole has been treading water so far this year, the electric car market in particular is picking up strongly again after last year's weakness. In the first four months of the year, 15.3% of new registrations in the EU were battery-powered cars, compared to just 12% a year earlier. In terms of units, growth amounted to over a quarter.

Don't buy Tesla: An activist outside a Tesla showroom in Berlin calls on people not to buy Teslas after the CEO of the US e-car manufacturer, Elon Musk, became involved in the Trump administration. (April 30, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Filip Singer

VW doubles e-car deliveries

Tesla is coming under increasing pressure in a market for which the controversial entrepreneur Musk has set up his so-called gigafactory in Grünheide, just outside Berlin, and invested billions in. Not only is Volkswagen now getting up to speed with its electric cars and is miles ahead of Tesla - the Wolfsburg-based company more than doubled its deliveries of purely electric vehicles in Europe in the first quarter.

The Chinese electric world market leader BYD ("Build Your Dreams") is also breathing down Musk's neck - what's more, it has now overtaken him in Europe in terms of pure electric drives (BEV - battery electric vehicles). According to data from market researchers at Jato Dynamics, this was the case for the first time in April.

BYD from China overtakes Tesla

In Jato's figures - which cover 28 countries instead of just the EU - BYD landed with 7231 cars in April, just ahead of Tesla with 7,165 cars. Despite the small lead, Jato analyst Felipe Munoz spoke of a "turning point" for the European car market, especially as Tesla has been leading the market for years and BYD only really got going late.

BYD is currently relying heavily on dealers' own registrations and sales to car rental companies, as data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority shows for Germany, the largest car market in the EU. In the first four months, only just under 12 percent of the 2,791 newly registered BYD models in Germany went to private owners.

It is true that sales to companies in Germany generally account for the lion's share of registrations for other car manufacturers too. However, the proportion of private buyers at BYD is very low: Mercedes, for example, accounts for almost 37 percent and the VW Passenger Cars brand for around 26 percent.

BYD, Nio and Xpeng in low demand in Germany

In general, BYD's sales in Germany have so far been at a low level. This is no different for other suppliers such as Nio and Xpeng. As industry analyst Matthias Schmidt from Schmidt Automotive Research explains, the Chinese manufacturers are initially targeting the UK, Spain and Italy in particular - and are doing well with this strategy.

In the UK, it is considered easier for newcomers to find a place in the market due to the lower level of domestic competition. This is also reflected in historical market data, says expert Schmidt. And in Spain and Italy, affordable cars are more popular with price-conscious buyers there anyway, explains the expert. In Western Europe, almost every 20th new car in the first quarter was a Chinese car, he analyzes. That is almost twice as high a market share as two years ago.

EU tariffs slow down suppliers from China

However, the tariffs imposed by Brussels on imported electric cars from the People's Republic of China have put the brakes on suppliers from the Far East. The EU Commission suspected unfair low-cost competition due to subsidies from Beijing and imposed punitive tariffs last year, which vary depending on the manufacturer. The Chinese are making a virtue of this: according to Schmidt, two out of three cars from Chinese manufacturers now have at least one plug-in drive, i.e. contain a combustion engine. This means they do not fall under the increased tariffs.

But the Asians also want to make progress with fully electric vehicles. BYD presented its small electric car Dolphin Surf last week - a car with an introductory price of 19,990 euros. For a long time now, politicians and, not least, buyers have been calling for cheaper electric cars so that electromobility can also spread to normal consumers. However, the affordable small car counterpart "ID.Every1" announced by VW in this price range is not expected to come onto the market until 2027.

German manufacturers with a strong image

However, German manufacturers benefit from their good reputation for quality on their home market and abroad. In a recent survey commissioned by management consultancy Bearingpoint in the USA, China, France and Germany, German brands came out on top in each of the four markets in terms of trust in quality.

"The fact that customers are not sure whether the manufacturer will still be around in a few years and whether they will still have a contact person for service and repairs certainly contributes to this," says Manuel Schuler, Global Head of Automotive at Bearingpoint. Their good image gives German manufacturers a certain amount of breathing space in the competition with challengers from China in particular," says Schuler.

BYD wants to strengthen service

BYD is also entering the German market with great speed, said BYD top manager Stella Li recently in an interview with ZDF television. She announced further sales increases in the coming months - and is also focusing on the concern of many German drivers: after-sales service. The price is a decisive criterion. "But the service afterwards is also very important. We are working on offering more service workshops, and we are also working with third parties to do this," she said.

The electric car giant is investing in its own production facilities in Hungary and Turkey. "Like other companies, we are open to investing elsewhere, including in Western Europe." In the case of Germany, however, she refused to be drawn into the cards: "We don't know."