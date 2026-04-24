According to Elon Musk, the Tesla Cybercab - here a show model from 2024 - is now in production. (archive picture) Keystone

According to company boss Elon Musk, Tesla has started production of the Cybercab robotaxi vehicle, which is designed to operate without a steering wheel or pedals. Musk published a short video on his online platform X in which the vehicles can be seen on production lines.

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Musk claims that the future of Tesla lies in robots and robotaxis. The two-seaters will make up the majority of Tesla's car production over time, he said again recently. However, Tesla is only just starting out with self-driving cars without supervision.

Waymo is the clear number one

While driverless cars from Google's sister company Waymo already make more than 500,000 paid trips with passengers per week in the USA, Tesla only has a few autonomous Model Y cars in use so far. Cybercab test vehicles have also been seen with humans at the wheel.

However, Musk has announced that his company will quickly take the lead in the market. One reason is cost advantages: Musk wants to get by with just cameras, without the more expensive laser radars that Waymo and other developers rely on. Numerous experts and rivals doubt that cars can drive autonomously reliably enough with cameras alone.