Things are not going according to plan for Tesla and Elon Musk in India.

Elon Musk's long-awaited market entry in India is proving to be a flop. Only around 600 Tesla vehicles have been ordered since July - far too few for a country with a population of 1.45 billion.

High import duties are pushing the price far beyond the pain threshold of buyers.

Sales are also weak in Switzerland, where only 276 Teslas were registered in August. Show more

The electric pioneer Tesla has made a false start in India. Since the official sales launch in mid-July, the US company has only recorded around 600 orders, as reported by the business portal Bloomberg. By comparison, Tesla delivered this number of vehicles every four hours on average worldwide in the first half of 2025.

The company plans to deliver between 350 and 500 vehicles to India this year. The first shipment from Shanghai is due to arrive at the beginning of September.

Punitive tariffs drive up prices

The weak demand is mainly due to the high import duties. They are driving up the price of the cheapest Tesla model to over six million rupees - equivalent to just under 55,000 Swiss francs.

According to calculations by Jato Dynamics, however, most Indian consumers are willing to spend a maximum of 2.2 million rupees.

Tesla boss Elon Musk had hoped that the Indian government would relax its taxes - a hope that has not yet been fulfilled. On the contrary: after the recent punitive tariffs imposed by the USA on Indian exports, relief seems even less likely.