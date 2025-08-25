The Starship rocket system is taller than the Statue of Liberty in New York. Keystone

The planned tenth test flight of the largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel has been postponed shortly before launch. The test of the unmanned Starship will initially not take place as planned, SpaceX announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The launch will be postponed so that a fault in the ground systems can be rectified, SpaceX, the private space company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, announced a few minutes before the originally planned launch time.

SpaceX did not initially provide any further details or a new test date. The Starship was supposed to set off from the company's spaceport in the US state of Texas for a test flight lasting around an hour.

The rocket system is larger than the Statue of Liberty in New York. It consists of two parts that separate after the launch: The Super Heavy booster, which is around 70 meters long, and the upper stage - also called Starship - which measures around 50 meters.