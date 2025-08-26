  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Space travel Test flight of Starship rocket postponed again due to weather conditions

SDA

26.8.2025 - 02:25

The giant Starship rocket remains on the ground for the time being.
The giant Starship rocket remains on the ground for the time being.
Keystone

The planned tenth test flight of Starship, the largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel, has been postponed again shortly before launch. The weather prevented a test of the unmanned rocket, SpaceX announced shortly before the planned launch.

Keystone-SDA

26.08.2025, 02:25

26.08.2025, 02:26

SpaceX, the private space company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, added that the team responsible was examining the best possible next launch opportunity.

The test flight had actually been scheduled for Sunday (local time), but was then postponed by a day to fix a fault with the ground systems. The Starship is scheduled to set off from the company's spaceport in the US state of Texas on a test flight lasting around one hour.

The Starship should one day go to Mars

The rocket system is larger than the Statue of Liberty in New York. It consists of two parts that separate after the launch: The Super Heavy booster, which is around 70 meters long, and the upper stage - also called Starship - which measures around 50 meters.

Both parts are designed so that they can be reused after returning to Earth. The US space agency NASA wants to use Starship to send astronauts to the moon, while SpaceX is pursuing the goal of one day reaching Mars.

The rocket system was tested for the first time in April 2023 - and exploded completely after just a few minutes. In further tests, the upper stage reached space and made a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean. Most recently, however, several test flights fell well short of expectations.

More from the department

Italy. Etna erupts again - highest warning level for air traffic

ItalyEtna erupts again - highest warning level for air traffic

Justice. Six shots hit police officer killed in German Saarland

JusticeSix shots hit police officer killed in German Saarland

Police operation. Riots break out again in Lausanne

Police operationRiots break out again in Lausanne