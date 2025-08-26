The giant Starship rocket remains on the ground for the time being. Keystone

The planned tenth test flight of Starship, the largest rocket system ever built in the history of space travel, has been postponed again shortly before launch. The weather prevented a test of the unmanned rocket, SpaceX announced shortly before the planned launch.

SpaceX, the private space company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, added that the team responsible was examining the best possible next launch opportunity.

The test flight had actually been scheduled for Sunday (local time), but was then postponed by a day to fix a fault with the ground systems. The Starship is scheduled to set off from the company's spaceport in the US state of Texas on a test flight lasting around one hour.

The Starship should one day go to Mars

The rocket system is larger than the Statue of Liberty in New York. It consists of two parts that separate after the launch: The Super Heavy booster, which is around 70 meters long, and the upper stage - also called Starship - which measures around 50 meters.

Both parts are designed so that they can be reused after returning to Earth. The US space agency NASA wants to use Starship to send astronauts to the moon, while SpaceX is pursuing the goal of one day reaching Mars.

The rocket system was tested for the first time in April 2023 - and exploded completely after just a few minutes. In further tests, the upper stage reached space and made a controlled landing in the Indian Ocean. Most recently, however, several test flights fell well short of expectations.