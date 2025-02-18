There is a new rule in the new TGV compartment. Only one double bass is allowed. Bob Edme/AP/dpa/Archiv

After much pressure from musicians, double basses are now allowed to travel on the TGV - but only one per train. A solution that poses new challenges for many orchestras.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The French railroad SNCF now officially allows the transportation of one double bass per TGV.

Orchestras criticize the regulation as inadequate, as they usually travel with several instruments, making sustainable journeys more difficult.

Despite the new rule, transporting a double bass on the TGV remains a logistical challenge. Show more

French musicians have been calling for it for years - now it's official: double basses are allowed to travel on high-speed TGV trains. But the joy is muted, as only one is allowed per train. This is reported by SRF.

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati announced the change at a ceremony at the Gare de Lyon in Paris at the weekend. This was the French railroad SNCF's response to long-standing protests from musicians, who argued: If skis and surfboards are allowed to travel, why not large musical instruments?

A drop in the ocean for orchestras

For many orchestras, the new regulations remain a farce. After all, they usually travel together - and a single double bass per train makes a sustainable journey almost impossible. Back in 2021, a musicians' collective called in Le Monde for bulky instruments to be transported on TGV trains in the same way as sports equipment.

But anyone who has ever traveled by TGV will ask themselves the question: where is there even room for the double bass?

A suitcase barely fits in the luggage rack - but only in hand luggage format. Baby carriage? You can fold it up, but they don't like it. Phone calls? Only possible in the area next to the toilet - absolute silence is the law on the TGV.

And now you want to stow a huge double bass somewhere?

Creativity required - or the car after all

Many musicians will probably still have to improvise when traveling with their instruments. An example? Someone with a double bass can travel to the orchestra by car - despite traffic jams and metro chaos.

Because with or without a permit in the TGV: a double bass remains a bulky problem.