A Thai woman is working in the kitchen when a meter-long python first bites her - and then puts the 64-year-old in a chokehold.

A 64-year-old woman was attacked by a python in Thailand and was only freed from the snake's stranglehold after more than two hours. Arom Arunroj told the Thai newspaper "Thairath" that she was bitten by the four to five meter long python while working in the kitchen. "When I looked, the snake was already wrapped around me."

Pythons are not poisonous, they kill their prey by gradually squeezing the air out of it. "I grabbed the snake by the head, but it wouldn't let go of me," said Arom Arunroj. Leaning against the kitchen door, she called for help, but it was only when a neighbor overheard her screams that she was rescued.

Woman escapes with bite wounds and a scare

A police officer told the AP that he found the woman in the snake's stranglehold, pale and exhausted. Police officers and animal control officers beat the snake with a crowbar until it let go. The snake was captured.

In video interviews that the woman gave after the incident, she appeared to have regained her strength - some bite wounds were treated. Encounters with snakes are not uncommon in Thailand; according to the authorities, 26 people were killed by venomous snake bites last year.

The reticulated python is Thailand's largest snake and grows to between 1.5 and 6.5 meters in length, weighing up to 75 kilograms. Depending on their size, pythons feed on rats, pigs or game. Attacks on humans are rare.

