The venom of box jellyfish can become life-threatening within minutes. Now, a 13-year-old boy has died in the Gulf of Thailand after being stung. How are the authorities responding?

A 13-year-old boy has died in southern Thailand after being stung by a highly venomous box jellyfish. The teenager was stung on Saturday while swimming at Ban Fai Tha Beach in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thai PBS reported, citing the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR).

Box jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri) is the name given to these dangerous cube-shaped jellyfish in their native Australia—and the name alone is enough to make swimmers, snorkelers, and surfers alike cringe. In German, these creatures are also called “sea wasps.”

What happens after a sting?

Jellyfish are among the most venomous marine animals in the world and live primarily off the northern and eastern coasts of Australia, mainly in shallow waters. However, they are found throughout the Indo-Pacific. Their toxin usually causes severe pain immediately and can damage the heart and nervous system so severely within a few minutes that it leads to respiratory or cardiac arrest.

In Thailand, there have been several fatal encounters in recent years, including off the popular vacation islands of Koh Samui and Koh Phangan in the Gulf of Thailand. In 2015, a young German woman died there after being stung by a sea wasp; in 2014, a French boy was stung. In 2021, an Israeli child died.

Swimmers should be better protected

The beach now affected is located about 800 kilometers south of the capital, Bangkok, and is also situated directly on the Gulf of Thailand. The area is particularly popular with Thai vacationers but is little known internationally. To protect beachgoers, the authorities have stepped up their warnings and ordered additional safety measures along the coast.

DMCR Director Pinsak Suraswadi explained that the regional offices had been instructed to work with provincial administrations, health authorities, and beach operators to continuously monitor at-risk coastal areas and warn the public.

Vinegar, yes; fresh water, no

Authorities urged swimmers not to enter the water if poisonous jellyfish are spotted, to follow lifeguards’ instructions at all times, and never to touch jellyfish with bare hands. If stung, victims should be removed from the water immediately and the wound rinsed with household vinegar for at least 30 seconds, officials said.

People were explicitly warned not to pour fresh water or alcohol on the wound or to rub the skin, as this could release additional venom. Vinegar emergency stations have therefore been set up along at-risk beaches in Thailand. In Australia, nets protect many beaches during jellyfish season, and vinegar is already part of lifeguards’ standard equipment.