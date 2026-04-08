The popular vacation destination Thailand wants to introduce compulsory insurance for tourists. Bild: Carola Frentzen/dpa

In addition to dream beaches, Thailand also attracts tourists with relaxed entry regulations. But now the vacation paradise is planning to introduce compulsory insurance for tourists - because unpaid bills are a burden on the health system.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The government in Thailand is pushing ahead with plans for compulsory insurance for foreign tourists.

The details have not yet been decided. It is conceivable, for example, that proof would be required upon entry or even when booking the flight ticket.

The reason for the plans is unpaid hospital bills by tourists, which are placing an increasing burden on Thailand's healthcare system. Show more

Thailand is pushing for regulations requiring international tourists to take out insurance before entering the country. This was reported by the "Bangkok Post". Plans are currently being drawn up because rising unpaid medical bills and accident risks are placing an increasing burden on the public healthcare system.

"Every year, we cover treatment costs of around 10 million baht (around 250,000 Swiss francs, note) for foreign patients without health insurance," the director of Vachira Phuket Hospital told the newspaper. Accidents involving vehicles also contribute to this, as the doctor emphasizes: "Many visitors come to Phuket and try riding a motorcycle for the first time, which increases the risk of accidents."

Tourism centers most affected

The Ministry of Health in Bangkok is currently collecting more data to better understand the problem. It is estimated that unpaid medical bills from foreign patients amount to at least 100 million baht (around 2.5 million Swiss francs) annually, with major tourist centers such as Phuket and Chiang Mai being the most affected.

Traffic accidents continue to be one of the main causes of hospitalization among tourists, especially those who are unfamiliar with Thai road conditions. According to the Ministry of Health, motorcycle riding is a significant risk factor, especially during the high season.

Lax approach

Many countries require foreign health insurance when entering the country, including the member states of the Schengen area. However, for years Thailand has prioritized increasing visitor numbers and allowed many travelers to enter the country without insurance, especially under visa-free regulations. However, in light of rising costs, this approach is now being reconsidered.

A proposal for an entry fee of 300 baht (CHF 7.41) for air travelers is still being considered by the cabinet. However, according to the Bangkok Post, the government seems to increasingly favor compulsory insurance.

Health Minister Pattana Promphat certainly seems determined. "We are ready to push ahead with the project and have already drawn up plans," he said. The government is now examining models that link compulsory insurance to entry or even flight bookings.

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