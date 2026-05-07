Tik-tuks are popular with tourists in Thailand, and apparently not just for transportation. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT/KEYSTONE

In Thailand, tourists who have sex in public are causing outrage. Now the country wants to take tougher action against "inappropriate behavior" and also tighten controls.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thailand wants to take tougher action against "inappropriate behavior" by tourists. Corresponding offenses will result in criminal prosecution.

Tourists who have performed sexual acts in public have previously made headlines.

For example, a Spaniard and a Peruvian woman were recently caught having oral sex in an auto-rickshaw on the popular tourist island of Phuket.

Despite its reputation as a popular destination for sex tourists, Thailand is a rather conservative country Show more

Outrage in the vacation paradise: After repeated complaints about sexual acts by tourists in public, Thailand wants to take tougher action against "inappropriate behavior" from now on out of concern for its reputation. Such offenses, which also include illegal drug use, would result in prosecution as they "contradict Thailand's beautiful culture", announced head of government Anutin Charnvirakul on Wednesday. Police checks in entertainment venues would also be tightened.

The announcement comes after a Spaniard and a Peruvian woman were caught having oral sex in an auto-rickshaw on the popular tourist island of Phuket on Monday evening. They face deportation.

French couples expelled

According to local media, two French couples had already been expelled in February after footage circulated on the internet of them having sexual intercourse in public on Phuket, one on the beach and the other in a rickshaw called a tuk-tuk.

Despite its reputation as a preferred destination for sex tourists, Thailand is rather conservative. Public nudity or sexual intercourse can be punished with a fine of up to 5000 baht (about 120 Swiss francs).

Tourism is an important pillar of Thailand's economy, but it has not yet returned to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels. Around 33.5 million visitors are expected this year, which is more than last year, but also two million fewer than previously expected. The main reason for this is the war in Iran.