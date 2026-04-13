Thailand's wild water festival starts with heat alarm - Gallery Traditionally, tourists from all over the world travel to the huge water festival. Image: dpa The wild water fights last several days. Image: dpa In the extreme heat, the water fights offer a welcome way to cool down. Image: dpa In the former capital Ayutthaya, elephants also join in the fun. Image: dpa Fun yes - but with rules: Water pistols must be emptied before entering some buildings. Image: dpa Colorful water pistols have been for sale all over the country for days. Image: dpa Water containers were available everywhere on the party miles to reload the colorful plastic guns. Image: dpa Locals and tourists traditionally celebrate together - most of them are soaking wet after just a few minutes. Image: dpa Thailand's wild water festival starts with heat alarm - Gallery Traditionally, tourists from all over the world travel to the huge water festival. Image: dpa The wild water fights last several days. Image: dpa In the extreme heat, the water fights offer a welcome way to cool down. Image: dpa In the former capital Ayutthaya, elephants also join in the fun. Image: dpa Fun yes - but with rules: Water pistols must be emptied before entering some buildings. Image: dpa Colorful water pistols have been for sale all over the country for days. Image: dpa Water containers were available everywhere on the party miles to reload the colorful plastic guns. Image: dpa Locals and tourists traditionally celebrate together - most of them are soaking wet after just a few minutes. Image: dpa

Water fun in extreme tropical heat: Thailand's world-famous New Year festival starts with colorful plastic guns, soaking wet clothes - and temperatures of around 40 degrees. But there are new rules.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The traditional "Songkran" New Year festival has begun in Thailand with exuberant water fights - in temperatures of around 40 degrees Celsius.

In the capital Bangkok, famous streets such as Silom Road and the backpacker mecca of Khaosan Road were transformed into party miles.

The weather service predicted even higher temperatures of up to 42 degrees for parts of the country in the coming days, along with high humidity.

The government announced an alcohol ban for the party zones in Bangkok in order to prevent the wild revelry from getting out of hand. It is also supposed to end at 10 p.m. every day. Show more

"Water march" in Thailand! The traditional New Year's festival "Songkran", the most important holiday of the year, has begun in the kingdom with exuberant water fights. Between April 13 and 15, it traditionally gets very wet - a welcome way to cool down in temperatures of almost 40 degrees. Many participants were soaking wet from head to toe after just a few minutes - accompanied by deafening party music blaring from loudspeakers.

For some parts of the country, the weather service predicted even higher temperatures of up to 42 degrees in the coming days, with very high humidity. The authorities warned of health risks and emphasized that it was dangerous to stay out in the sun unprotected for any length of time. To be on the safe side, the city administration wanted to provide many emergency teams and plenty of drinking water for the participants.

Slump in tourism due to high flight prices?

Many tourists also travel regularly to attend the festival. However, the travel industry had warned in advance of a sharp drop due to the high air fares, which have been driven up by the Iran war. Songkran is also expensive for many Thais due to the rise in petrol prices: most citizens have a whole week off work for the celebrations and usually travel from the cities to their families in the countryside.

They are sprayed with brightly colored water pistols, which have been on sale everywhere for days. In the capital Bangkok, famous streets such as Silom Road and the backpacker mecca of Khaosan Road were once again transformed into party miles. But even in tourist hotspots such as Pattaya or on islands such as Phuket and Koh Samui, almost nobody stays dry. Things are similar in the neighboring countries of Cambodia and Laos.

Alcohol ban and curfew

This time, however, the party will be held with the handbrake slightly on: The government announced an alcohol ban for the party zones in Bangkok to prevent the wild revelry from getting out of hand. It is also to end at 10 p.m. every day.

In the former capital Ayutthaya, around 80 kilometers from Bangkok, elephants also traditionally take part in the water fights. The animalistic fun with the colorfully decorated pachyderms attracts visitors from all over the world.

However, the New Year festival also has a more serious side: It stands for cleansing and renewal. Before the celebrations begin, people clean their homes and prepare everything for the festivities - including food for Buddhist temple ceremonies. The word Songkran stands for the transition into the constellation of Aries, the first sign of the zodiac.