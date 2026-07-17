An amateur miner found a complete block using a relatively underpowered Bitcoin mining rig. For this, he received 3.125 Bitcoin—worth about 200,000 U.S. dollars at the time.

Against All Odds Thanks to a 200-franc device, a man strikes it rich

Here's what it's all about A solo miner has confirmed an entire Bitcoin block using a device that cost less than $200.

As a reward, he received 3.125 Bitcoin, worth about $200,000. This achievement is considered extremely rare because professional mining farms have vastly greater computing power. Summary created with

An amateur miner scored an extremely unlikely win using a small Bitcoin device. As reported by the platform “BTC-Echo" reports, he managed to validate an entire Bitcoin block all by himself.

The confirmed block was numbered 957382. For this, the miner received the standard block reward of 3.125 Bitcoin. At the exchange rate at the time, this was equivalent to approximately 200,000 U.S. dollars.

What is particularly noteworthy is the technology used: According to the report, the miner used only a single Bitaxe device with a computing power of approximately one terahash per second. Such devices are available for less than $200.

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Compared to large professional mining farms, this performance is negligible. These farms operate in massive facilities with thousands of specialized computers and pool enormous amounts of computing power. For a single small device to find a block is therefore like winning the lottery.

Already his twelfth solo goal in 2026

Still, this success is not entirely unprecedented. According to “Cointelegraph,” this was already the twelfth Bitcoin block in 2026 that a solo miner was able to confirm on their own.

Over the past twelve months, amateur miners have found a total of 24 blocks. The rewards paid out thus totaled 75.4 Bitcoin, worth about 4.7 million dollars at the time.

On average, a block is currently confirmed by a solo miner about every 15 days. However, there can be long dry spells in between: According to the report, the longest period without such a confirmation lasted 58 days.