A bizarre incident at the BMW Championship 2025 golf tournament causes amazement - and decisively changes Tommy Fleetwood's tournament outcome.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fleetwood's ball initially stopped right at the hole before falling in seconds later.

The scene was apparently triggered by a fly touching the ball.

He finished the tournament in fourth place. Show more

At the BMW Championship 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland, the audience experienced a moment that they have probably never seen before. Tommy Fleetwood played his ball carefully over the green towards the hole. The ball stopped at the edge, came to rest - and only fell in seconds later. A fly that caused the ball to move slightly seems to be responsible for this.

For Fleetwood, this shot meant a birdie - in other words, a shot that was below the set target (par) for the hole. With this curious shot, he improved his position in the rankings and finished in joint fourth place with Sam Burns. In the end, the Englishman finished with 270 strokes, eight under par, and took home almost 910,000 dollars in prize money.

You can see exactly what the incredible scene looked like in the blue News video.

