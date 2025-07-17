Even on the beach, it is advisable not to use Wi-Fi. Imago

If you let your smartphone constantly search for Wi-Fi, you risk more than just a flat battery. There is a risk of invasion of privacy.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fake hotspots can turn public networks into a trap.

Attackers can access sensitive data such as passwords or bank information, especially without VPN protection.

Deactivating the Wi-Fi module on the move protects your battery and privacy. Show more

Public Wi-Fi networks promise free surfing, conserve your data volume and almost seem like a gift, especially when you're on vacation due to roaming. But if you blindly connect to other people's networks or leave your smartphone permanently searching for Wi-Fi, you may fall straight into a trap.

"Many users underestimate how active their device is even without an existing connection," warns IT magazine PC-Welt. The WLAN module is constantly searching for known networks. And it is precisely this behavior that poses considerable risks.

Cyber criminals use so-called fake hotspots to mislead unsuspecting users. These deceptively genuine Wi-Fi networks imitate names such as "Free Airport WiFi" or "Starbucks_WiFi", but then specifically tap into sensitive data. With the help of sniffer software, login data, bank details or personal messages can be intercepted.

The constant network search also drains the battery. An aspect that can be particularly annoying on long train journeys or trips.

What your smartphone reveals

Even if there is no active connection, an activated Wi-Fi module constantly sends out so-called probe requests. These are requests to known networks such as the home router. And these signals can be read by attackers.

Anyone who knows the stored network names of a device can draw conclusions about the place of residence or employer. In combination with location mapping tools such as those used by Google or Microsoft, a detailed movement profile is created - without the user realizing it. Anyone who values data protection should therefore hide the SSID of their router. This makes your home Wi-Fi invisible to other devices.

How to hide the SSID on your Swisscom Box Access the router settings: Log in via a web browser on your computer or smartphone by entering the IP address of your router (e.g. 192.168.1.1 or 192.168.0.1) in the address bar.

Enter the router password: Enter the password to gain access to the router settings. You can usually find this on a sticker on the router itself or in the router documentation.

Deactivate SSID transmission: In the router menu, look for the Wi-Fi settings or the wireless network configuration settings. There you will find an option labeled "SSID broadcast", "SSID broadcast" or similar. Deactivate this option.

Save changes: Save the changes you have made. You may need to restart the router for the changes to take effect. Show more

Modern smartphones offer intelligent solutions for anyone who does not want to constantly switch the Wi-Fi on and off manually. Apple users can create an automation via the Shortcuts app: If you leave the house, WLAN is deactivated; if you return, it is reactivated. Android users can use services such as IFTTT to set similar location-based rules.