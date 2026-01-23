The legendary Hotel Adlon in Berlin is set to be sold. The real estate company Jagdfeld plans to sell “Germany’s most famous hotel” for at least 280 million euros—but needs the investors’ approval to do so.

The hotel is part of a fund managed by the Jagdfeld Group. The group confirmed a report to that effect in the German publication *Immobilien-Zeitung* (IZ) upon inquiry. According to the report, the fund—and thus the Adlon—is owned by approximately 4,000 shareholders, predominantly private investors who have reached an age at which they wish to sell their shares. “The planned sale is the best way to meet the investors’ wishes and will enable us to achieve the highest possible price,” the group stated.

According to the “IZ” report, the fund’s shareholders were offered a liquidation plan with a minimum sale price of 280 million euros. Voting is reportedly already underway and requires a majority of 75 percent of the votes cast. Should a decision be made to sell, a structured bidding process will be conducted with an international broker.

For guests at the Adlon, a potential sale will not change anything for the time being. According to the Jagdfeld Group, there is a lease agreement with the hotel operator Kempinski that runs through the end of 2032.