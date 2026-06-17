Researchers at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Italian-speaking Switzerland (SUPSI) are conducting the world’s first study to examine the impact of female tiger mosquito age on disease transmission. They will begin a series of experiments in Mendrisio in mid-July.

Researchers at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Italian-speaking Switzerland (SUPSI) are investigating how the age of female tiger mosquitoes influences disease transmission. (File photo)

The experiments will be conducted in collaboration with La Sapienza University in Rome and the University of Glasgow, explained project leader Eleonora Flacio in response to an inquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Specifically, a researcher from Rome will begin collecting data on the age of female tiger mosquitoes in July using a three-step process. The goal is to investigate whether the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT) can shorten the lifespan of female tiger mosquitoes and thereby reduce the risk of disease transmission.

Since the summer of 2022, the research team led by Eleonora Flacio has been releasing sterile male tiger mosquitoes in designated areas in Ticino. It has already demonstrated that this strategy can reduce the local tiger mosquito population.