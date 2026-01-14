Millions of young, single people in China use the "Are you dead?" app. Cheng Xin/Getty Images

"Are you dead?": An app aimed at single people is making headlines in China - and not just because of its controversial name. The app is also available in Switzerland - under a different name.

The application is particularly popular with young people in big cities. There is a fear that people who live alone could die unnoticed.

An app with a rather macabre name is hitting a nerve in China: "Are you dead?" ("Si-le-me" in Chinese) sounds like a joke, but is meant to be deadly serious. The principle of the app is simple: every two days, users tap a button. This confirms that they are still alive. If there is no signal, the app informs the emergency contact on file that something might be wrong.

The service was launched in May of last year: however, as the BBC reports, the number of downloads has only increased significantly in recent weeks and the app is now the most downloaded paid app in the country. Statistics show that it is mainly young people in large cities who use the app, many of whom live alone.

One-person households are increasing rapidly in China

The success has a social background: according to researchers, there could be up to 200 million single-person households in China by 2030, reports the state news agency "Global Times". The app is aimed precisely at this group. It describes itself as a "companion for safety ... whether you are a single office worker, a student living away from home or someone who has chosen a solitary lifestyle".

In social networks, users describe why they need the service. "People who live alone at any stage of life need something like this, as do introverts, people with depression, the unemployed and others in precarious situations," wrote one user.

Another summed up the concern even more drastically. "There is a fear that people who live alone could die unnoticed without anyone being able to get help. I sometimes wonder who would pick up my body if I died alone."

App name causes controversy

Despite its resounding success, the name of the app is causing debate. Some consider it ominous. Others say that just signing up could bring bad luck. Nevertheless, the provocative name is probably part of the success, as it plays on a well-known brand name. In China, a delivery platform called "Are you hungry?" is extremely popular. In Chinese, "Si-le-me" sounds almost exactly like the name of the delivery app.

Internationally, the app is already operating under a different name. As Demumu, it can also be found in the top ten in the Apple App Store in Switzerland. In the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong, it is listed among the top 2 paid utility apps, as reported by the BBC. In Australia and Spain, it is in the top 4. Observers suspect that it is mainly Chinese living abroad who are responsible for the high rankings.