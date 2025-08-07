  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video on the customs fiasco The Art of the Deal - or No Deal

Philipp Dahm

7.8.2025

You can't accuse Karin Keller-Sutter of being solely to blame for Donald Trump's customs hammer. But in hindsight, her statements on the negotiations with Washington really haven't aged well.

07.08.2025, 17:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • President Karin Keller-Sutter did not succeed in preventing the US tariffs from coming into force.
  • The Federal Council did not always make a confident impression during the negotiations.
  • Watch the video to find out which statements President Karin Keller-Sutter would probably no longer make in the same way.
Show more

More on the topic

From Nestlé to Ems-Chemie to Emmi. How Swiss companies are reacting to the US tariff shock

From Nestlé to Ems-Chemie to EmmiHow Swiss companies are reacting to the US tariff shock

Ticker on the tariff shock. Federal Council sticks to strategy in US customs dispute +++ Keller-Sutter counters Trump:

Ticker on the tariff shockFederal Council sticks to strategy in US customs dispute +++ Keller-Sutter counters Trump: "I listened very carefully"

blue News decodes notes. This is what Parmelin's customs cheat sheet really says

blue News decodes notesThis is what Parmelin's customs cheat sheet really says