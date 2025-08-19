Climate change is contributing to the establishment of flesh-decomposing bacteria in the Baltic Sea. Bild: Frank Hormann/dpa (Archivbild)

A dangerous vibrio species multiplies enormously at high water temperatures. Climate change is playing its part in the establishment of flesh-decomposing bacteria in the Baltic Sea.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Flesh-decomposing bacteria are multiplying rapidly in the Baltic Sea due to the warm water.

Due to climate change, this situation is expected to continue and the vibrios will establish themselves in the Baltic Sea.

The bacteria are life-threatening for senior citizens and people with immune disorders.

Infections develop rapidly. Therefore, action should be taken quickly even if there is a mere suspicion. Show more

Flesh-decomposing bacteria are spreading more and more in the Baltic Sea. Vibrio vulnificus pathogens multiply enormously when the water temperature exceeds 20 degrees for a longer period of time.

The rise in temperatures as a result of climate change therefore has a direct influence on the occurrence of the bacteria. As the researcher Matthias Labrenz explains to "Spiegel Online", other environmental changes triggered by climate change also contribute to the proliferation of the pathogens, such as the over-fertilization of the Baltic Sea.

Fish bring bacteria over the winter

Another part of the problem is a fish: the blackmouth goby actually originates from the Black Sea, but has now also found a home in the Baltic Sea. The brackish and freshwater fish acts as a host for Vibrio vulnificus and enables it to overwinter safely. It can be assumed that the pathogen will become established in the Baltic Sea in the long term.

Labrenz also speaks of an increase in the risk posed by Vibrio vulnificus. Nevertheless, cases such as the death of a 68-year-old man in the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania are the exception.

The vibrios actually only pose a serious risk to senior citizens and people with immune deficiencies. The man suffered from several chronic illnesses. Every year, an infection leads to the death of three to four people affected. Infections are rare and healthy people need not fear them.

Quick action required

According to infectiologist Stefan Schmiedel, who was interviewed by Der Spiegel, the case of a 30-year-old with only high blood pressure as a pre-existing condition was "an atypical case". In order to save his life, the infected leg had to be removed in hospital.

Vibrio bacteria settle in the open wounds of bathers. Painful inflammations develop, which are characterized by the formation of blisters. Decomposition of the flesh around the wound takes place within the next few hours. It is above all this speed from which the pathogens feed their danger.

This is why the following also applies to younger people without immunodeficiency: mere suspicion is enough to initiate antibiotic therapy. The infection progresses far too quickly to wait for the results of an examination.