The Arosa Lenzerheide ski resort takes first place in a comparison by the Omio booking platform (archive image). Bild: sda

Winner out of 6000 ski resorts: Arosa Lenzerheide takes first place in a comparison by the booking platform "Omio". Two Austrian resorts are close behind.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you The ski resort of Arosa Lenzerheide takes first place in a comparison by the booking platform "Omio".

The next places go to two Austrian resorts.

The greatest variety of slopes, cable cars and regular events were the deciding factors. Show more

What an award for the Arosa Lenzerheide ski resort. The booking platform "Omio" compared 6000 ski resorts and came to a magnificent conclusion: First place for Arosa Lenzerheide ahead of two resorts in Austria, Sölden in second place and in third place SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental.

1st place: Arosa Lenzerheide (Switzerland)

And the winner is... Arosa Lenzerheide. The Swiss ski resort has "the greatest variety of slopes, cable cars and regular events" of all the resorts tested for "Omio". It is home to some of the best ski slopes in the world and, just as importantly, is the perfect place for groups of all levels, according to "Omio". If you want to improve your skills, courses can be booked at various ski schools.

Unique slopes in the Arosa Lenzerheide ski area. (archive picture) Bild: sda

2nd place: Sölden (Austria)

The rating for Sölden is also outstanding: For "Omio", this beautiful ski resort has 143 km of slopes, a Google rating of 4.7 out of 5 points and a balanced range of runs for beginners and experts. Modern cable cars connect these slopes with each other. Another plus point for "Omio": "The slopes in Sölden also have a breathtaking viewing platform with views of the mountains and down into the valley - perfect for beautiful panoramas and wonderful selfies."

Viewing platform in Sölden. Bild: Imago/ Hans-Werner Rodrian

3rd place: SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser Brixental (Austria)

According to "Omio", the 270 kilometers of slopes for all levels of difficulty are particularly impressive. Add to this the number of 82 cable cars and it is among the top 5 most affordable ski resorts. Another plus point: the Wilder Kaiser-Brixental ski area also scores highly when it comes to family-friendliness. The ski schools are aimed at both young people and beginners.