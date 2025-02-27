Dirty Thursday is a big day in Lucerne: Brother Fritschi with his wife Fritschine. (archive photo) Picture: Keystone

The Lucerne Carnival opened on Thursday at 5 o'clock sharp with the "big bang" over the lake basin. Thousands of carnival revellers loudly welcomed the "most beautiful days of the year".

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lucerne Carnival opened on Thursday at 5 o'clock sharp with the "big bang" over the lake basin.

Thousands of carnival revellers loudly welcomed the "most beautiful days of the year".

Dirty Thursday also marks the start of carnival in other traditionally Catholic areas of Switzerland, which will end on Wednesday night. Show more

After the bang, Brother Fritschi, the symbolic figure of the Lucerne carnival, docked with the Nauen at Schweizerhofquai. From there, he and his entourage made their way to nearby Kapellplatz, where several thousand carnival revellers were waiting.

The carnival kick-off on Dirty Thursday is in the hands of the Zunft zu Safran. The former merchants' guild, which has existed for 600 years, is also the guardian of the Fritschi figure. In the afternoon, the Fritschium parade with its 45 figures will parade through the city.

Dirty Thursday also marks the start of carnival in other traditionally Catholic areas of Switzerland, which ends on Wednesday night.