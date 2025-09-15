iOS 26 will be available to all users on Monday evening at around 7 p.m. Apple

iOS 26 will be available to all users from Monday evening. In addition to the fundamental design change, the update also contains a number of other innovations. An overview of the biggest changes.

"Liquid Glass": transparency as a leitmotif

The centerpiece of iOS 26 is the new design. "Liquid Glass" focuses on transparency, depth and movement. Folders appear three-dimensional, the time on the lock screen adapts dynamically to the background and icons are available in both light and dark variants. Even Safari benefits - with a transparent address bar that makes websites appear to fill the screen. Apple has never allowed so many customization options. If you prefer to stick to the traditional style, leave the apps in color and deactivate the glass design.

Focus on photography: the slimmer camera

The camera app has been tidied up. Users now only see the "Photo" and "Video" options when starting up. Special modes can be called up using gestures. In the Photos app, the new 3D function ensures that images look alive when the device is moved. This is Apple's take on the immersive display style that is already visible on the lock screen.

Apple Intelligence: AI between everyday life and gadgetry

Apple's long-awaited AI offensive can be seen in several areas. Live translations in messages, calls and FaceTime should work almost in real time. However, Swiss German is likely to be an insurmountable hurdle at present.

Visual Intelligence can recognize and analyse content on the screen and transfer it to other contexts - for example, entering an event from a poster directly into the calendar. There are also creative gimmicks. Users can create their own emojis with "Genmojis" or generate illustrations via Image Playground. Practical functions are also included. For example, emails can be automatically searched for delivery details and Apple Music translates song lyrics including pronunciation.

Phone and messages: Convenience with side effects

The Phone and Messages apps have been significantly upgraded. A unified layout bundles call lists, favorites and voicemails. The "hold assistant" takes over waiting times in hotlines and lets you know as soon as an employee is available. In the messaging app, chats can now be designed with individual backgrounds, surveys can be created and spam can be automatically hidden. A feature that should strike a new balance between usefulness and overload.

CarPlay Ultra: The iPhone conquers the cockpit

CarPlay is also being modernized. Calls appear in a compact view without covering up the navigation. Widgets and live activities - for delivery status or sports results, for example - bring real-time information into the cockpit. Apple is thus establishing a stronger link between the iPhone and the vehicle.

Games and Music: Apple bundles entertainment

With the new Games app, Apple is bringing games from the App Store and Apple Arcade together in one place. Users can view updates, follow events and network with friends in the "Play-Together" tab. Apple Music gets DJ functions, automatic transitions and personalized favorite pins. This makes the iPhone more of an entertainment hub.

Security and protection: from children to privacy

iOS 26 expands parental controls. Parents can approve the use of apps in a more differentiated way and automatically blur sensitive content. Safari offers improved protection against fingerprinting, a tracking method that identifies users based on individual device data. Accessibility is also being expanded. Braille displays are given an optimized interface for blind and visually impaired people.

Small details with a big impact: AirPods and Wallet

AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 will in future support studio-quality recordings and serve as a remote control for the iPhone camera. In Wallet, flight tickets become interactive. Gates, delays and airport maps appear as live activities. In the USA, it will also be possible to use a digital ID as a passport.