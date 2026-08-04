The Black Alpine Pig has been saved: The Federal Office for Agriculture (BLW) has officially recognized the nearly extinct breed. This makes it the only surviving ancient pig breed in Switzerland.

The Federal Office for Agriculture (BLW) has officially recognized the Black Alpine Pig as an old, native livestock breed.

Recognized by the federal government The Black Alpine Pig is the only native ancient breed to have survived

Here's what it's all about The Federal Office for Agriculture has officially recognized the Black Alpine Pig as an ancient Swiss pig breed, thereby saving it from extinction.

Since the breeding program was relaunched in 2013, there are now once again 25 breeding farms and 12 fattening farms.

This hardy breed, which is well-suited to mountainous regions, is expected to gain access to subsidies as a result of its recognition. Summary created with

The recognition is expected to give the breed access to support measures, as the breeding organization Patrimont announced on Tuesday. According to the press release, the recognition is the result of breeding efforts that resumed in 2013 after the breed was considered to have been almost completely eradicated.

The last animals were recorded around 1980 in the areas of the Lukmanier and Splügen Passes. Animals from three remaining bloodlines were used to reestablish the breed.

Today, there are once again 25 breeding farms and 12 fattening farms in Switzerland. In addition, the breed is on display in exhibition enclosures at Ballenberg, Goldau Zoo, and Zoolino Zurich.

The animals are adapted to life in mountainous regions. They have shorter torsos, longer legs, and, thanks to their dark coloring, are not at risk of sunburn. For this reason, the pigs are sold only to farms in mountainous areas.