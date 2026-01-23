The brain possesses unimaginable self-healing abilities. Researchers at the University of Zurich have discovered in mice that special support cells can regenerate by migrating their cell nuclei into injured regions of the brain.

According to a new study by the University of Zurich, the mouse brain is better at healing itself than previously thought. (Illustrative image)

Medicine The brain is better at healing itself than previously thought

For a long time, it was believed that the adult brain could not fully replace so-called astrocytes—which are lost due to injuries or autoimmune diseases, for example—as the University of Zurich (UZH) announced on Monday. Astrocytes supply nerve cells with nutrients and keep brain tissue healthy.

This assumption has now been refuted by a new study published in the journal *Nature Neuroscience* by researchers at UZH. To do so, the research team, led by Bruno Weber, monitored the brains of live mice over several weeks using special microscopes.

In the process, they discovered a specialized group of astrocytes. These cells are responsible for rebuilding tissue at the edges of damaged brain regions. “Our findings reveal a previously unknown self-healing capacity of the adult brain,” said Weber.

Starting point for treatment

According to the researchers, the discovery expands our understanding of how the brain regenerates itself after certain injuries. If these mechanisms could be specifically activated, it could improve the repair of damaged brain tissue.

This would be particularly relevant in conditions such as neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, in which the body’s own antibodies destroy astrocytes. “We were able to identify numerous genes and signaling pathways that are temporarily activated during repair,” Weber emphasized. These could serve as targets in the future for influencing the regeneration processes.