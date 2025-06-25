The ceiling collapsed in the arrivals hall at Palma de Mallorca Airport. Despite the shock, all passengers remained unharmed. Not the first incident in the building - safety concerns are being raised.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday, June 24, part of the ceiling cladding collapsed in the arrivals area at Palma de Mallorca Airport; no one was injured.

Debris damaged vending machines and despite immediate cordoning off, travelers had to walk through dust and debris to get to their luggage.

The incident is presumably linked to ongoing construction work, which means that the airport is now under increased pressure to rectify security deficiencies. Show more

Travelers on the vacation island of Mallorca had a guardian angel at Palma de Mallorca Airport on Tuesday, June 24. During the busy passenger rush, part of the ceiling paneling in the baggage carousel area collapsed. The incident occurred at around 4.30 p.m. and caused a loud bang as well as falling debris and broken glass.

Fortunately, no one was injured, although the area was very busy. The falling materials mainly damaged snack and drinks vending machines.

Immediately after the incident, security staff and airport employees cordoned off the affected area and rerouted passengers, reports "rtl.de".

Criticism of the security precautions

Many travelers had to walk past the debris and the cloud of dust to get to the baggage carousels or the exit. Some passengers expressed concerns about the security precautions and plan to lodge complaints with the relevant authorities.

The incident could be linked to the construction work that has been going on at the airport for months. There have been similar incidents in the past, which also did not result in any injuries.

The airport is now under pressure to quickly clarify the causes and improve safety during the construction work. For many travelers, this was an unpleasant start to their vacations.

