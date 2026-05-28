The clearance of the army ammunition depot that exploded decades ago in a rock near Mitholz is expected to take around two years longer than planned. The reason for this is an unbundling of the planning approval procedures.

Adrian Götschi, project manager of the major munitions clearance project in Mitholz, wants to better streamline the construction processes for the road and railroad protection structures. This could extend the major project by two years. (archive picture)

Mitholz ammunition depot The munitions clearance project in Mitholz will probably take two years longer

The Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) now expects the major project to be completed in 2047. Project manager Adrian Götschi explained the new expected end date to the media on Thursday, staggering the planning approval procedures would make it easier to unbundle the construction processes for the rail and road protection structures.

The planning approval procedure for the protective measures for the railroad is due to start next December, while that for the road is expected to begin in early 2029.