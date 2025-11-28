On Black Friday, the logistics center of online retailer Brack in Willisau LU is a hive of activity. Keystone

What actually happens before and after we click on "Buy" on Black Friday? blue News uses the example of a tablet to show how much logistics, negotiation and psychology go into a bargain.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Retailers like Brack start Black Friday planning early and negotiate price margins directly with manufacturers.

Precise logistics processes and automated systems such as robots and data goggles ensure that a clicked deal is packaged efficiently and delivered quickly.

Despite attractive discounts, many supposed bargains are not necessarily cheaper than at other times, according to a consumer researcher.

An overview of the processes behind a Black Friday deal. Show more

On your marks, get set, go: the biggest bargain hunt of the year begins. Since Monday - the start of Black Week - the internet and our heads have been filled daily with flashing discount signs, overflowing shopping baskets and the sudden conviction that we need an Airfryer upgrade or an absurdly loud soundbar right now.

But what actually happens behind the scenes as soon as we click on "Buy"? What stages does a product go through before it arrives at our homes?

We show the journey of a Black Friday deal using the example of a tablet from Swiss online retailer Brack. It begins months before we are tempted by the unbeatable offer.

The selection

Black Friday planning at Brack starts early in the year. "From the second quarter (i.e. April to June, editor's note), we gradually focus more and more intensively on the question: What do we want to offer during Black Week?", says Tobias Gruener, Chief Commercial Officer at Brack.Alltron, to blue News.

Are there any new trends in the market? What was particularly popular last season? These are the questions that Gruener discusses with his team during this phase: "Our aim is to put together an overall range that is as interesting as possible for our customers."

Depending on the season, there are products that are more or less popular on Black Friday. At the end of November, for example, demand for swimming trunks or rubber boats is limited. On the other hand, there are perennial favorites that are in demand all year round. These include electronic products such as televisions, smartphones and tablets. It is therefore not surprising that products from this segment are among the Black Friday classics par excellence.

Marketing or shortage? "Most people in Switzerland who go bargain hunting on Black Friday actually already have enough," says Gianluca Scheidegger, consumer researcher at the Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI). "That's why there was a shift in marketing from meeting demand to creating demand."

In concrete terms, retail thrives on customers buying more than they actually need. Show more

The product negotiation

Once the Brack team has decided that our tablet should be included in the Black Week offer, one of the most central phases in the whole process begins: Negotiating with the manufacturers. The small and large tech companies also have their own ideas as to which products should be included in the retailers' bargain range.

And not all tablets are the same. There are also several sub-variants within the respective main models. Brack and the manufacturer negotiate with each other as to which models will be discounted and whether they will be discounted at all. It may well be that their ideas are far apart. "Then it comes to a mutual challenge," explains Tobias Gruener - until a compromise is found.

Decline in sales in Switzerland Until 2020, retail sales on Black Friday in Switzerland increased sharply every year. Then the trend reversed in 2021: Due to supply bottlenecks and the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic, sales stagnated at CHF 500 million.

In 2022, sales even fell for the first time to CHF 480 million. This was mainly due to the gloomy consumer mood, the rising cost of living and the tendency of retailers to offer more deals on the days surrounding Black Friday. In the following years, Black Friday sales fell to 460 million francs.

However, the decline is deceptive: retailers' Black Friday sales are now spread over the entire week and no longer just on Friday alone. This is why it is also referred to as Black Week or even Black November. Show more

The price negotiation

Something magical happens on Black Friday: suddenly everything costs almost nothing - at least that's how it feels. Why is our tablet only so cheap this week and not all the time? And how can this still be profitable for the retailer? Here too, Brack negotiates the price directly with the manufacturers.

"It's not like we sit down as a team and say: We're going to give a 30% discount on this tablet," explains Gruener. "We can't afford that either." The aim is to find a margin with the manufacturer where a sale is still worthwhile for both parties - especially as discounts are usually significantly higher during Black Week than during the rest of the year. In order to be able to grant the large discounts, Brack also pays less than usual for the purchase price.

Brack stocks tens of thousands of different products. blue News

"Negotiations then determine what quantities and discounts can be achieved," says Gruener.

Discount or illusion? "The way a price is communicated influences our purchasing behavior," says Gianluca Scheidegger from the GDI. Many people don't know the actual market price of a particular product. Only the discount or comparison with the original price gives us the feeling that we have found a bargain.

On the other hand, prices fluctuate so much throughout the year "that many Black Friday products are even cheaper at other times of the year." Show more

The planning

The tablet model has been selected and the price negotiations have been concluded. Now several processes start running in parallel.

Marketing prepares campaigns, defines messages and produces social media teasers. In other departments, the promotional items are procured in good time, stock levels are secured and delivery deadlines are agreed with partners. "Of course, we can't suddenly have 2,000 trucks parked outside our logistics center on Monday at the start of Black Week," says Gruener.

When the delivery of tablets arrives is planned weeks in advance. In terms of quantity, the online retailer can draw on experience from previous years.

The order

Brack is ready. Now we come into play. On Black Friday, we browse through the discounts for our desired products - and come across the cheap tablet. It's in the shopping cart and officially ordered a few seconds later.

The fear of missing out "Our decisions are based on two systems of thought: the fast, intuitive system 1 and the conscious, rational system 2," says Gianluca Scheidegger. With big discounts, retailers are trying to tempt people out of rational thinking and into system 1.

According to the consumer researcher, this involves psychological tricks. "For example, it is suggested that a product is so scarce that the customer absolutely has to buy it quickly." It also plays on people's fear of missing out on a great deal - the so-called "fear of missing out" (FOMO). Social components such as discussing bargains at work or the broad coverage in the media and on social media further reinforce this fear.

Rational criteria such as sustainability are also pushed into the background. Scheidegger: "In many cases, the most sustainable decision would be not to buy anything because we already have enough." Show more

The logistics

Our click has triggered a whole machine in the background. During Black Week, the Brack logistics center in Willisau LU is a hive of activity. "Up to and including Christmas, we are increasing our staff by almost 150 people," says Thomas Gasser, Chief Operations Officer.

When goods are received, the delivery is checked with our tablet, then recorded in the system and stored in various picking zones using conveyor belts. During Black Week, our tablet has long since been stowed away in the warehouse: "All the products that we offer at a discount are on site in Willisau," says Gasser.

It hums and rattles non-stop. Everywhere, parcels whizz at high speed on conveyor belts from one station in the ordering process to the next. Thomas Gasser compares it to a highway. "The great achievement here is that our employees don't have to travel any kilometers to transport or search for the goods."

The packing

Brack's logistics center is one of the most modern in Switzerland. At its heart is the so-called Autostore: over 500 robots that pick out products for orders.

In our example, a robot grabs the box of tablets and takes them directly to the employee who puts our order into the package.

Despite increasing automation, the majority of packing is still done by humans. However, they are also supported by futuristic-looking technology: so-called data glasses.

"With these, the employees see a display in their field of vision that guides them and shows them the next order," explains Gasser. They can interact with the system using their voice. The result of these data glasses with voice recognition is a significant increase in efficiency.

However, the parcel with our tablet inside is folded and closed by a machine again. The same applies to labeling.

Humans and robots work side by side here. At first, the staff were skeptical about automated help, "but today the robots are more or less regarded as employees," says Gasser.

Dispatch

Only a few hours have passed since our click - and the tablet is already being loaded onto a Swiss Post truck at the outgoing goods department. It is by no means the only parcel that has to travel. Thomas Gasser calls the loaders "Tetris players", who make use of every square centimetre here.

The finished parcels are brought to the truck on an assembly line and loaded by an employee. blue News

Brack's aim is always to deliver the order the following day. "During Black Week, however, it can sometimes take two days," says Gasser. Customers understand this.

Delivered!

And then it's on our doorstep, our parcel with the tablet. A short time later, it is unpacked and in use. Will we regret the purchase at some point? Or do we enjoy it every day? We don't know yet. One thing is certain: behind every bargain are precise calculations, tough negotiations and a lot of work.

Video on the topic