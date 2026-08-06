Just want to relax and have fun? When it's hot, people often say, "Let's head to the beach and jump in the water." But there are reasons why you should be careful around and in the water—and so many people die.

On hot days, a dip in the water offers the long-awaited relief from the heat. But it’s not something you can enjoy without a care in the world—June, in particular, showed that the urge to cool off in the water can be life-threatening. More than 100 people drowned nationwide that month—more than in any June in over 20 years. Furthermore, in the first seven months of this year, the number of drowning deaths also rose significantly.

During that period, 261 people lost their lives in or near the water—15 more than during the same period last year, according to the German Life-Saving Association (DLRG). There have been significantly more fatal accidents, especially since the start of the swimming season; between early May and late July alone, 189 people drowned. That is the highest number of swimming-related deaths since 2019—when 220 people lost their lives during that same period.

“The hotter it gets, the more people are drawn to the water,” said DLRG President Ute Vogt. She urged people to swim only at supervised swimming areas. According to its own figures, the DLRG is the world’s largest water rescue organization—with nearly 630,000 members.

Dangers are particularly prevalent in inland waters

Most of the deaths in the first seven months occurred in inland waters: About 118 people died in lakes and ponds—22 more than during the same period last year—while 90 people have died in streams and rivers so far. That was 12 fewer than last year. There have been no fatalities in the North Sea so far, while there have been 14 in the Baltic Sea. According to a DLRG spokesperson, large inland bodies of water such as the Rhine and Lake Constance—which attract large numbers of people—are considered particularly dangerous.

Among the federal states, Bavaria has so far had the highest number of drowning deaths. As of the end of July, 54 people had died there (2025: 51), while in North Rhine-Westphalia, the death toll rose from 35 to 50. In Lower Saxony, the number fell slightly from 24 to 23, and in Bremen, from 3 to 2.

Many of the drowning victims are young men

In the first seven months, significantly more young people drowned—75, to be exact. A year ago, the number was 49. Almost all of them were male. “As a result of reckless behavior—often combined with alcohol and other drugs—swimming accidents continue to occur among boys and young men,” said Vogt. “Others can’t swim—or can barely swim—and put their lives at risk completely unnecessarily. There’s no prize to be won in a swimming lake, only the risk of losing your life.” Across all age groups, the proportion of male victims was as high as 85 percent.

Among older swimmers over the age of 70, however, pre-existing medical conditions are frequently the cause of swimming accidents—as is overestimating one’s abilities. There were 59 fatalities in this age group, 11 more than during the same period last year. Among children aged ten and under, there were 8 fatalities—one fewer than during the same period last year. “Fortunately, these are few fatalities,” said Vogt. “However, dangerous situations and serious accidents continue to occur, in which emergency responders must resuscitate children.”

Vogt: Too Few Children Are Learning to Swim

According to the DLRG, this is often caused by a moment of inattention on the part of parents. As a result, pool operators have increasingly required boys and girls to wear water wings—or to show proof of a swimming certification. Peter Harzheim, president of the Federal Association of German Swimming Instructors, warned parents against using their smartphones at outdoor pools: “When they’re at the outdoor pool, they’re glued to their smartphones instead of paying attention to their children,” he told the *Rheinische Post*. “These smartphones at outdoor pools are a disaster.”

But that’s not all: According to the DLRG, too few children are still learning to swim. “We assume that the majority of children will continue to leave elementary school without having earned a swimming certificate or knowing how to swim,” Vogt emphasized. Harzheim told the newspaper: “Many parents today pay far too little attention to ensuring that their children learn to swim safely. It’s not enough to just drop the kids off somewhere and say, ‘Now get to it.’”

DLRG Calls for More Funding for Dilapidated Swimming Pools

The DLRG president explained that the situation is unlikely to improve sustainably until the federal government, the states, and local authorities invest more nationwide in dilapidated swimming pools and in swimming instruction at schools. The president of the Federal Association of German Swimming Instructors sees another problem: “We are short more than 3,000 lifeguards,” he emphasized. “Due to the staff shortage, swimming pool hours have to be shortened. This, in turn, is hurting young people’s swimming skills.”

Vogt called for better education about the dangers: “As in so many areas of life, the key to reducing drowning accidents is having the necessary knowledge,” she explained. “People who are aware of the dangers are less likely to take risks.” In Germany, however, the DLRG notes a lack of awareness campaigns as well as a strategy—called for by the World Health Organization (WHO)—to reduce fatal accidents in the water.