The "Danube Waltz", the unofficial anthem of space since the movie "2001: A Space Odyssey", is now rushing through the universe. The Vienna Symphony Orchestra wants to make up for an omission.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In addition to greetings and images, the Voyager 1 space probe is also carrying 27 pieces of music as a message for any distant civilizations.

But the "Danube Waltz", of all things, was not included.

The piece is now being transmitted to the probe via a "deep space antenna" of the European Space Agency (Esa).

Ever since Stanley Kubrick chose the "Danube Waltz" as the soundtrack for his iconic science fiction work "2001: A Space Odyssey", the piece has been regarded as the unofficial anthem of space. Show more

The world-famous waltz "On the beautiful blue Danube" is on a journey through space. Its destination: the Voyager 1 space probe some 25 billion kilometers away.

The Vienna Symphony Orchestra performed the piece by waltz king Johann Strauss in the evening at the Museum of Applied Arts (MAK) in Vienna. The performance was broadcast live on the "Waltz into Space" website.

The signal will now be transmitted to the probe via a "deep space antenna" of the European Space Agency (Esa) in Spain. It will take around 23 hours to reach Voyager 1, according to the organizer, Vienna Tourism. This is intended to make up for a historic omission, said Tourism Director Norbert Kettner in the run-up to the event.

At the launch in 1977, the probe was given 27 musical works by Bach, Beethoven and Mozart, among others, on a gold-plated copper record for possible distant civilizations, in addition to sounds, greetings and images. But the "Danube Waltz", of all things, was missing.

First criticism of Kubrick, then great enthusiasm

The song is considered the unofficial anthem of space. It is intended to serve as wake-up music for astronauts. The song's connection to space goes back to Stanley Kubrick (1928-1999). The director once chose the waltz as the soundtrack for his iconic science fiction work "2001: A Space Odyssey". The decision was criticized by critics when the film was released in 1968, but is now considered brilliant.

The campaign by Vienna Tourism is part of the events celebrating the 200th birthday of Johann Strauss (1825-1899). The Esa, on the other hand, in which 23 countries are involved, celebrates its 50th anniversary on May 31.

Can data still be read far away?

The Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes have moved around 25 billion kilometers away from Earth since their launch in 1977. They are now orbiting outside the solar system.

Whether the signal can still be read on its further journey due to its weakening intensity depends on the technical means of other civilizations, said a spokesman for the organizers.

