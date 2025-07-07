  1. Residential Customers
Deadly flood in Texas The devastating force of the water masses in fast motion

Samuel Walder

7.7.2025

After the severe flash floods in Texas, the death toll continues to rise. A time-lapse video shows how quickly the disaster spread - with devastating consequences.

07.07.2025, 09:35

07.07.2025, 09:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • At least 82 people have died in severe flash flooding in Central Texas, including 28 children - Kerr County is the hardest hit.
  • Particularly tragic is the case of the Christian summer camp "Camp Mystic", where several children and a counselor are still missing.
  • A time-lapse video documents how quickly the Guadalupe River burst its banks and the floods overtook the area.
Show more

After the devastating flash floods in Central Texas over the weekend, the death toll continues to rise. At least 82 people lost their lives, including 28 children. Kerr County alone has been particularly hard hit, with 68 fatalities. Numerous people are still missing, including ten girls and a counselor from the Christian summer camp "Camp Mystic" on the Guadalupe River.

A time-lapse video now shows how quickly the water masses overflowed the banks.

