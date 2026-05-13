Anne Hathaway in the Niki Patchwork Maxi Dress. IMAGO/Cover-Images

The movie "The Devil Wears Prada" has set fashion trends over the last 20 years. Now many of the garments shown in the second part are already sold out. This gives the luxury industry hope.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Devil Wears Prada 2" inspires with fashion looks that are already in high demand: Many pieces from the movie are already sold out.

The luxury industry is hoping for a boost from the movie, as it has been weakening recently.

At the same time, high prices, criticism from Generation Z and the second-hand boom are putting pressure on the industry. Nevertheless, films could once again trigger important trends in the luxury market. Show more

Dior, Chanel, Coach, Yves Saint Laurent, Fendi: the movie "The Devil Wears Prada 2" makes fashion hearts beat faster. The looks are already considered iconic - and are likely to reappear as inspiration on the Pinterest boards of many fashion lovers in a few years' time.

Not only is the fashion in the film extremely popular, but the film itself is also in great demand. The sequel has already held its own at the international box office in its second week and has so far grossed 433 million US dollars. This means that the sequel with its star-studded cast has already surpassed the total box office takings of the 2006 original, which - not adjusted for inflation - came in at 326 million dollars.

However, it is not just the box office that is ringing, but also that of the brand manufacturers. The sequel relies heavily on commercial partnerships. Dior is particularly prominent: in the film, the fashion house is led by Emily Blunt's character.

Diet Coke, the clothing brand Old Navy, the tweezers brand Tweezerman, the cosmetics company L'Oréal and companies such as Google, Samsung and Starbucks also have a strong presence.

Many items of clothing from the movie are sold out

It is also striking that many of the items of clothing shown in the film are already partially or completely sold out. Whether this development is actually directly attributable to the film cannot be clearly proven. However, a similar effect was already evident in 2006: many of the pieces worn in the film were no longer available after it was broadcast.

A few examples from the latest film:

In one look, Anne Hathaway wears the Bijou Studded Heels by Ulla Johnson. They are now sold out everywhere. The Braided Andreas Pumps by Gabriela Heast, which were worn by Hathaway in one scene in the film, are also no longer available:

The shoes by Ulla Johnson are sold out. Screenshot

Same with this Bottega Veneta blouse:

The Bottega Veneta blouse is currently sold out. Screenshot

In another outfit, Hathaway combines a suit with a red vest from Gabriela Hearst. This piece is currently only available in a few sizes:

A lot of Gabriela Hearst clothing is worn in the movie. Scrrenshot

The Niki Patchwork Maxi Dress, which is only available on request, is particularly striking. It is unclear how many examples actually still exist. However, duplicates of this dress are now also sold out.

The dress that appears in the movie is only available to pre-order ... Screenshot

... but many duplicates of it - like this one - are also sold out. Screenshot

In another scene, Hathaway wears this jacket from the Spring/Summer 2007 collection by designer Dries van Noten. The jacket was sold again, but sold out quickly:

Vintage pieces like this jacket by Dries van Noten can also be found again and again in the film. Screenshot

The white blazer by Gabriela Hearst is also only available in one size:

Another garment that is almost completely sold out. Screenshot

It is also remarkable that even looks that Hathaway only talks about in interviews and that are not even seen in the film are almost completely sold out. For example, an all-white outfit that was cut out of the film. It consists of a shirt by Phoebe Philo and pants by Nili Lotan:

Phoebe Philo's white shirt is almost completely sold out. Screenshot

The white trousers are also only available in a few sizes. Screenshot

Luxury industry in crisis

The run on the looks shown in the film comes at just the right time for the industry. The luxury industry has high hopes for "The Devil Wears Prada 2", as it has lost some of its momentum in recent years. This was reported by "Forbes". Successful films and series have always been important cultural trendsetters: they not only pick up on fashion trends, but also actively shape them, the magazine continues.

For example, the first part of "The Devil Wears Prada" and the series "Sex and the City" were so popular that they brought luxury brands into the mainstream, according to the "Bain" Luxury Report. They reached the millennial generation and shaped the aspirational customer segment. In other words, customers without a wealthy background who yearn for status symbols.

During this time, the personal luxury goods market grew from 137 billion US dollars in 2001 to 190 billion in 2007 - by 16 percent between 2005 and 2007 alone, according toBain.

Prices were increased by 20 to 30 percent

Luxury brands are now hoping for a repeat of this effect. Between 2022 and 2025, 55 million active luxury customers will be lost, many from the aspirational segment. Between 2023 and 2025, the global market shrank by three percent, from 435 to 422 billion US dollars. The core leather goods business was particularly hard hit, followed by the second-largest category, clothing.

These figures seem less clear when you look at them more closely: Since the pandemic, luxury brands have increased their prices by an average of 20 to 30 percent, some like Chanel or Dior even more. In reality, therefore, demand has fallen even more sharply than the sales figures suggest at first glance.

The clothing from the first "The Devil Wears Prada", for example, clearly shows the impact of inflation, as reported by "The Cut" magazine: Hathaway's Jimmy Choo slingbacks cost 645 US dollars at the time, whereas today the price would be around 850 US dollars.

Her tight, high-heeled Chanel boots once cost 1500 US dollars, today they would cost 4154 US dollars. And "Vogue" has also become more expensive: It cost 3.99 US dollars back then, today the price is around 10 US dollars.

Generation Z is critical of luxury

The luxury industry is also finding it difficult to win over Generation Z. Today, they account for around 19 percent of the global luxury market, while millennials continue to dominate.

The reason for this is that Generation Z does not admire luxury, but questions it, according to the market research instituteKantar. Brands need to show attitude, meet sustainable standards, act credibly and take a stand against exploitation. Tradition alone is no longer enough.

In addition to values, the focus is also shifting to product quality and workmanship. According to "Business of Fashion", logos play less of a role.

The impact of traditional celebrities is also diminishing. Authentic voices on social media are now almost more popular, while events such as the Met Gala are increasingly criticized.

Second-hand is booming

The choice of alternatives is also greater than ever before. Retailers who offer cheap fashion and have been criticized for their poor environmental footprint are now making more of an effort, as "Forbes" writes. They are also a cheaper alternative. There were reports on this in 2023, among others.

Second-hand platforms are also booming. The global resale market reached around 257 billion dollars in 2025 and continues to grow strongly, as "Threadup" writes.

"Bain" expects the luxury goods industry to grow by 3 to 5 percent in 2026. However, this forecast was made before the Iran war. The conflict is having a particularly negative impact on the Middle East, which has recently been the strongest growth market.

Macy's hits the nerve of Generation Z

One example of a contemporary approach is provided by the department store Macy's, as "Forbes" writes. The "On the 34th x Molly Rogers" collection was created together with costume designer Molly Rogers.

Rogers is largely responsible for the iconic looks of "Sex and the City" and "The Devil Wears Prada 2", among others.

The collection includes a pink multi-layered skort - a short skirt with shorts built into the inside - in the style of Carrie Bradshaw's tulle skirt from "Sex and the City". And red slingback pumps with "cerulean blue" soles. The color is an allusion to a statement made by Meryl Streep in the first part of "The Devil Wears Prada".

The aim of the collection: to appeal to a young audience in particular. With affordable prices, a clearly recognizable signature and deliberately without brand staging. And this is exactly how they managed to pick up Generation Z.

Some pieces from the collection. Screenshot Shop Macy's

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