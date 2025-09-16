Pigeons are part of every city - and yet they cause trouble. For a year now, Bogotá has been showing that even persistent urban pigeons can be brought under control. In Switzerland, cities take very different approaches.

Urban pigeons are increasingly becoming a problem in many cities: they are soiling public spaces, balconies and monuments and causing conflicts with residents.

Controlling the population presents municipalities with the challenge of finding solutions that are both effective and animal-friendly.

A pilot project in Bogotá has been showing for around a year that urban pigeons can be reduced in a targeted manner. Show more

The consequences are visible everywhere in the cities: dirty balconies, filthy squares and growing conflicts between humans and animals. Pigeons have long been part of the cityscape - but their large numbers are a source of annoyance and a burden for many residents.

Between protection and control

In large flocks, pigeons can even pose a risk to public health. The challenge is similar everywhere: how can the population be controlled without harming the animals?

Bogotá shows that it can be done

While Swiss cities are trying out very different approaches, a pilot project in Bogotá has been showing for around a year that even persistent urban pigeons can be controlled.

In this video, blue News shows you how the Colombian capital is getting its pigeon problem under control and what Swiss cities are doing to combat the pigeon plague.

