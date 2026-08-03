According to preliminary data, people in England and Wales experienced the driest July on record last month, dating back to 1836. This was reported by the British weather service, the Met Office.

"The combination of record-breaking dryness, exceptional heat, and unprecedented sunshine has produced one of the most remarkable summer months on record," said Amy Doherty of the Met Office, according to the statement. In England and Wales, July was also the sunniest calendar month on record.

Low water levels and wildfires

Large parts of England and Wales, in particular, have been struggling with extreme drought for weeks. According to the Met Office, there was virtually no rain in 19 English counties in July.

According to the PA news agency, about 23 million people are currently affected by water restrictions because rivers and other bodies of water are experiencing low water levels. A drought has recently been declared for all of Wales and parts of England.

As in many countries, the summer in the United Kingdom so far has been marked by periods of extreme heat. Overall, Great Britain recorded its second-warmest July on record.

In addition, there were forest and wildfires. Just last week, a forest fire broke out in Suffolk, England, spreading across about 150 hectares. According to the local fire department, the fire is now under control.