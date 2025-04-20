The chicken hatches from the egg, the egg is laid by the chicken - which came first? Bild: Keystone

The question of which came first - the chicken or the egg - has puzzled people for centuries. The answer goes way back into evolution and is still fascinating and complex today.

Chickens only emerged around 10,000 years ago through the domestication of the bankivorous chicken, while the first "real" chicken hatched through a genetic mutation in an egg laid by non-chickens.

The answer depends on the definition: Was the egg laid by a chicken or did a chicken hatch from it. Show more

Which came first - the chicken or the egg? Even in ancient times, philosophers were preoccupied with this question. And when the eggs are laid on the family table at Easter, it can also lead to discussions. The answer goes way back into prehistory.

Because long before the first chicken existed, dinosaurs were already laying eggs. And even before the dinosaurs, amphibians were already laying eggs. Fish and other invertebrates spawned even earlier.

Last year, researchers from Geneva and Lausanne even showed in a study published in the journal "Nature" that the unicellular life form known as Chromosphaera perkinsii already had the genetic tools to form a type of egg. This single-celled organism existed on Earth around one billion years ago.

Chickens as we know them, the species Gallus gallus domesticus, evolved much later. They are domesticated animals that arose due to the deliberate selection of humans who selected and bred the less aggressive wild birds. This seems to have happened independently in different places, starting around 10,000 years ago. This means that chickens evolved hundreds of millions of years after eggs.

But what about the chicken egg?

But - you might object - the question is about the hen's egg and not about any eggs. This is where it gets more complicated.

According to the theory of evolution, species are the result of long processes of genetic mutation and selection. In the case of the domestic chicken, researchers have been able to trace this process back to the Tyrannosaurus Rex. By analyzing tissue from a dinosaur, they were able to show that today's chickens and ostriches are more closely related to the T. rex than any other living animal.

At a certain point in evolution, the dinosaur developed into a species that was very similar to today's chicken: the bankiva chicken (Gallus gallus). Through breeding, these bankiva chickens eventually developed into a new subspecies: the Gallus gallus domesticus, the domestic chicken.

What is a hen's egg?

In practice, species boundaries are fluid and it is impossible to determine the exact point in time. Theoretically, however, two bankiva chickens mated and their offspring were genetically different enough from their parents to be classified as chickens. The last non-chicken in the chain from dinosaur to chicken therefore laid an egg in which the first "real" chicken developed as a result of a genetic mutation.

It is therefore clear that the egg from which the first chicken hatched was not laid by a chicken. Now the question naturally arises: was this first egg a chicken egg? This is ultimately a question of the definition of a hen's egg: Is a hen's egg an egg that was laid by a hen? In this definition, the chicken was first. Or is a hen's egg an egg from which a hen hatches? In this case, the egg was there before the chicken.