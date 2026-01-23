The so-called "Coalition of the Willing," made up of Western countries supporting Ukraine, will meet in Paris on Monday for consultations.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the talks among the alliance led by France and the United Kingdom to secure a possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine are expected to address, among other things, the issue of missile defense and possible joint military exercises.

The German government has confirmed that Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) will attend. It was unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would also be present at the talks in Paris.

Zelenskyy is doing everything in his power to secure new ammunition for his country’s Patriot air defense systems from its partners. These systems are the most effective defense against Russia’s ballistic missiles. However, PAC-3 guided missiles are in short supply, and production in the U.S. is proceeding slowly. At the NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump had held out the prospect of granting Ukraine a license to manufacture ammunition for the Patriot air defense system. But that is a long-term solution; currently, ammunition is in short supply on the ground, and Russia is exploiting this situation.

The meeting in Paris will also address security guarantees for Ukraine and further measures to support the country, which has been fending off a Russian invasion since February 2022. At the NATO summit in Ankara, new aid commitments were made to Ukraine.

More than 35 countries have joined forces in the Coalition of the Willing. Earlier this year, the alliance agreed in a Paris Declaration to provide Ukraine with a legally binding assurance that it would not be left to fend for itself in the event of another Russian attack.

In addition, the coalition outlined the framework for a multinational force intended to serve as a deterrent and to support the Ukrainian armed forces in peacetime—for example, by training young soldiers or securing airspace and maritime areas. Moscow demands a say in the matter and vehemently opposes the stationing of foreign troops in Ukraine, yet it was Moscow itself that launched the war of aggression ordered by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

EU Foreign Ministers Discuss New Sanctions Against Russia

Prior to that, the foreign ministers of the EU member states will also discuss the situation regarding the war in Ukraine at their last regular meeting before the summer recess in Brussels. The plan is to impose further sanctions against individuals, institutions, and organizations from Russia. It remains unclear whether a comprehensive new package of trade restrictions and other measures can already take effect. Negotiations on this matter were still ongoing as of recently.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) is expected to travel from Germany to attend the talks. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrij Sybiha has been invited to Brussels for an informal exchange of views.

Further pressure on Moscow could also come from Washington. Influential senators from both parties announced last week that they had reached an agreement with the U.S. government on new sanctions against Russia. Among the signatories of the statement is Republican Lindsey Graham, who died unexpectedly over the weekend shortly after returning from a visit to Ukraine and was considered a key supporter of Kyiv. Among other things, the bill calls for penalties against countries that purchase Russian gas and oil. However, the White House has yet to issue a statement.

Fighting in Ukraine continues

Meanwhile, fighting on the front lines in eastern and southeastern Ukraine continues unabated. The General Staff in Kyiv stated in its situation report on Sunday evening that the recent hotspots had been the areas around Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, and Sloviansk. Russian troops were reportedly supported in their attacks by the air force, which deployed over 150 glide bombs against Ukrainian positions. It was not possible to independently verify this information.