The Federal Council and Parliament recommend rejecting the Neutrality Initiative without a counterproposal. On Tuesday, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis argued in favor of maintaining the status quo. He said this is the only way for Switzerland to retain its flexibility in foreign policy.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis had already spoken at length in Parliament about why a "yes" vote on the neutrality initiative would be harmful to Switzerland. (File photo)

The initiative aims to enshrine a rigid interpretation of neutrality in the Federal Constitution, according to the voting booklet for the proposal, which will be put to a vote on September 27. In the booklet, the Federal Council and Parliament emphasize that the Constitution currently deliberately allows for flexibility so that Switzerland can respond appropriately to rapidly changing geopolitical situations in its own interest.

Neutrality is already constitutional practice, according to the “No” camp. Even if the initiative were rejected, Switzerland would remain permanently and armed neutral. It would not join any military or defense alliances and would not participate in conflicts between third countries.

At the same time, Switzerland must remain able to impose sanctions in cases of flagrant violations of international law or wars of aggression. The initiative calls for Switzerland not to adopt any sanctions of its own or those imposed by the EU, other than UN sanctions.