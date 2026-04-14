According to a study, around 300,000 single-family homes in Switzerland are under-occupied. Imago / Keystone / Bildmontage blue News

Around 300,000 single-family homes in Switzerland are under-occupied - mostly by older people who don't want to move out. Now the federal government is taking a close look at the baby boomers' cottage neighborhoods. A national study is to show how much living space can be gained from them.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The federal government is planning a national study on around 300,000 under-occupied single-family homes in Switzerland - the potential for densification in baby boomer neighborhoods is to be quantified by the end of 2026.

Earlier studies by Raiffeisen and ZKB show: Homeowners of retirement age hardly ever move - the relocation rate is only 1.5 percent, and people often only move out after the age of 85.

Harsh government intervention is considered politically impossible; the federal government relies on voluntary incentives such as the conversion of single-family homes into smaller residential units. Show more

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Around 300,000 single-family homes in Switzerland are under-occupied and, according to the Federal Office for Housing, are inhabited by an "increasingly older population". Many of these homes are "hardly suitable for independent living in old age" - too large, too expensive to maintain and often poorly connected to public transport. And yet most of the owners are not moving out.

As a Raiffeisen study revealed in August 2025, the relocation rate for homeowners of retirement age is just 1.5% - and this hardly changes with increasing age. A ZKB analysis at the beginning of 2026 showed that homeowners often only really let go of their property from the age of 85 - often not voluntarily, but because health restrictions make everyday life more difficult.

New study to quantify potential

Now the federal government is getting more specific. As reported by "Blick", the Federal Office for Housing is planning a national study to systematically examine the development potential of single-family home neighborhoods. In addition to the federal government, the cantons of Bern and Baselland and the municipalities of Burgdorf, Thun and Binningen are also involved. The results are expected by the end of 2026.

The aim is to create a "data-driven basis for the future-oriented transformation of single-family home districts" - with a focus on demographic change, renovation requirements and densification potential. According to the Federal Office, there are "often considerable building reserves" in centrally located single-family home areas.

Families benefit when older people move

Helvetia's new residential report, which blue News reported on Monday, shows that a rethink would have an impact. According to the study, when best agers vacate their large apartments or houses, they are much more frequently occupied by families - the proportion rises from around 12 to 36 percent. Researcher Michael Hermann from Sotomo states that additional moves by this age group make "an important contribution to distributing existing living space more efficiently".

The real obstacle here is not so much the affordable existing rent - but home ownership itself. According to the Helvetia report, homeowners move more than 60 percent less often than tenants.

Voluntary instead of state intervention

Harsh interventions, such as taxes based on living space or restrictions on ownership, are unlikely to be politically viable. The federal government therefore relies on voluntary approaches: For example, the Federal Office for Housing promotes the MetamorpHouse association, which supports owners in converting their single-family home into several smaller apartments.

Meanwhile, the discussion about whether senior citizens are taking up "too much" living space is causing heated debates - as the reactions of blue News readers show. While some spoke of "pure selfishness", others pointed to decades of work and sacrifice. Many were in agreement: Without more supply and better housing policy, the conflict will not be resolved.