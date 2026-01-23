In France, firefighters continue to battle several major wildfires along the Atlantic coast and in the south of the country with a large-scale operation. The situation remains dire along the coast near Bordeaux—a popular destination for German tourists—where some 20,000 people have been evacuated since Wednesday, primarily from campgrounds and vacation resorts. It is still completely unclear when they will be able to return to their vacation accommodations.

For the time being, those affected were housed in emergency shelters and temporary accommodations in nearby resort towns. In Bordeaux, an exhibition hall was also opened to house evacuated tourists. The Gendarmerie coordinated the evacuations and is guarding the abandoned campgrounds and vacation centers, where many people were forced to leave behind their RVs and tents.

Situation on the Atlantic Coast Remains Unfavorable

As the prefecture in Bordeaux announced this evening, the fire has now spread to 4,800 hectares. The situation remains dire, as the fire is still very active throughout the affected area. Temperatures of up to 39 degrees were expected again today in the region. One firefighter has been injured so far; otherwise, no one has suffered serious injuries.

The fire department deployed 800 personnel, 260 vehicles, five firefighting aircraft, and one firefighting helicopter. Three additional firefighting aircraft were to be deployed to the region through the European Union’s emergency response mechanism, according to a statement from Brussels late in the evening. French President Emmanuel Macron stated on Platform X that, among other things, two firefighting aircraft from Croatia as well as helicopters from the Czech Republic and Slovakia would be coming to provide support.

Another fire also spread along the Atlantic coast south of Bordeaux, near the town of Biscarrosse. There, a delivery van had caught fire, and the flames quickly spread to the surrounding wilderness. By late evening, 1,200 hectares had already been burned, and 5,000 people had been evacuated.

Fire in Southern France Flares Up Again

Meanwhile, in southern France, a wildfire flared up again in the mountainous hinterland northeast of Marseille, around the town of Pontevès—a blaze that emergency responders had previously brought more or less under control. About 500 residents from several towns were evacuated as a precaution in the afternoon; some of them were able to return in the evening, according to the Var department. Eight hundred firefighters, supported by more than 100 soldiers, battled the blaze. Water-bombing aircraft were also deployed here.

“Tonight, our emergency responders are waging a full-scale battle against the wildfires,” said French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, highlighting the efforts of everyone involved. “To all those fighting the flames to protect the French people, their property, and our forests: The nation stands behind you,” the minister said.

France is converting military transport aircraft into firefighting planes

In light of the devastating wildfires, France is now rapidly converting a large Airbus A400M military transport aircraft for firefighting operations. The Ministry of Defense in Paris announced that the aircraft, which is equipped to drop 20 metric tons of water in a single pass, will be ready for operation within ten days. Technical preparations, training of military personnel, and test flights began on Monday.

The transport aircraft can carry twice as much water as a conventional firefighting aircraft. France has a total of 67 firefighting aircraft and helicopters. These have recently been in continuous operation due to numerous fires. For the first time ever, firefighting aircraft recently also drew water from the Seine south of Paris to fight a major fire in the Fontainebleau Forest.