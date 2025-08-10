High up in the Andes, between Bolivia and Peru, the people of Lake Titicaca are fighting for their existence. The "Lake of the Andes" is shrinking - and with it, water, food and hope are dwindling. Our video shows why it is drying up and whether there is still a way to save it.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lake Titicaca now lacks around 17 trillion liters of water - the water level has never fallen so low in the history of the lake.

Drought, extreme heat and increasing pollution are fundamentally changing life on the "Lake of the Andes" - and threatening centuries-old traditions.

It is not yet too late: there are measures that could save the largest lake in South America - if action is taken now. Show more

High up at 3,800 meters, between Bolivia and Peru, lies Lake Titicaca - the highest navigable body of water in the world and a source of drinking water for over two million people. But the "Lake of the Andes" is shrinking rapidly.

An ecosystem is fighting for survival

Lack of rain, rising temperatures and increasing pollution are putting pressure on the sensitive ecosystem. For the people who have lived off the water here for generations, it has long been about more than just the landscape: it is a fight for survival.

Our video explainer shows how dramatically the situation on Lake Titicaca has worsened - and why time is running out for countermeasures.

Voices from the region, images and clear facts make it clear which global and local factors are causing the water to dwindle - and which solutions could still offer hope.

