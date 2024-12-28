Highlight of the breeding year: the final of the Valais cow fights. (archive picture) Keystone

The Valais cow fights are very popular - but next year's finale is on the brink: no organizer has been found.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The organization of the Valais Cow Fighting Final 2025 is uncertain.

The problem: so far, no organizer has signed up to host the event.

Traditionally, the final takes place in May. Show more

Despite its great popularity, the organization of the Valais Cow Fighting Final in 2025 is uncertain. The problem: so far, no organizer has signed up to host the event. Traditionally, the final takes place in May.

In future, the procedure may have to be changed, said Fabien Sauthier on the RTS program "Forum" on Saturday. The president of the Hérens Cattle Breeders' Association thus confirmed a report in the "Walliser Boten". The association will probably have to take over the organization itself.

To date, the association has never organized a national final on its own - this task has always been delegated to the cooperatives or others.

Traditionally, the "Reine des reines", the queen of queens, is crowned in the Pra Bardy arena in Aproz in mid-May. The event is considered the highlight of the year for breeders of Hérens cows.