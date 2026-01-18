Guests at a birthday party in Paris suddenly fell through the floor one floor down. IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The floor of a fifth-floor apartment in Paris collapsed during a birthday party. 20 people were injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

During a birthday party in Paris, the floor on the fifth floor of an apartment building collapsed - 20 guests were injured. Around 50 people were in the apartment when the floor collapsed under their feet at around midnight and the guests fell one floor below, said a fire department spokesman. There was 1 serious injury and 19 minor injuries.

A woman was celebrating her 60th birthday and all the guests had gathered around midnight, the RTL broadcaster reported. "It was a birthday party and then, just as we were about to cut the birthday cake, the floor suddenly collapsed. We didn't feel anything and were suddenly lying on the floor below," one of the guests told the broadcaster.

Living room collapsed

He and his brother were at the end of the living room and first saw the guests in the middle of the room fall to the floor before the rest of the living room also collapsed. "We inevitably found ourselves with people below us, above us and next to us." There was no panic and no one moved to avoid falling another floor, the man said.

The authorities assured that the structure of the building was not damaged by the collapse of the floor. "The floor vibrated, probably because several people jumped at the same time, causing the floor to become unstable and collapse," Paris prefecture security architect Antoine Cardon told RTL.