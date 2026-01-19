Erwin Schrödinger was not only a great physicist, he also laid the foundation for the modern smartphone. blue News

Erwin Schrödinger spent Christmas 1925 in Arosa - and made physics history. Back then, he laid the foundation for the smartphone. Now the Swiss Academy of Sciences is honoring the Graubünden town as a historical site of chemistry.

The Schrödinger equation describes the behavior of electrons and is central to the understanding of atomic and molecular structures.

This discovery forms the basis of modern technologies such as computers, solar cells, GPS and smartphones. Show more

The Swiss Academy of Sciences has honored Arosa as a historical site of chemistry. Physics professor Erwin Schrödinger developed the foundations of modern technologies such as smartphones 100 years ago during his Christmas vacation in the Grisons ski resort.

Last Sunday, a commemorative plaque was inaugurated at the "Panarosa" house at Sonnenbergstrasse 14, as announced by the Swiss Academy of Sciences (SCNAT) on Monday.

"Schrödinger equation"

Schrödinger, who worked at the University of Zurich, spent his Christmas vacation in this house in 1925/26. Instead of skiing, he developed the formula known today as the "Schrödinger equation" during this vacation. Schrödinger himself is said to have said that he "allowed himself to be distracted by a beautiful theory".

On 27 January 1926, he submitted his publication entitled "Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem" to the journal "Annalen der Physik". According to the SCNAT, it is now considered one of the ten most important publications in physics.

"Without it, we would not be able to understand many chemical phenomena"

The equation describes the wave behavior of electrons and makes it possible to calculate how they are distributed in atoms and molecules. According to the SCNAT, it explains how atoms and molecules are structured and react with each other. "Without it, we would not be able to understand and calculate many chemical phenomena. Without them, there would be no modern transistor computers, no solar cells, no GPS and no smartphones," wrote the Academy.

The "Chemical Landmark" that has now been awarded is intended to honor this scientific achievement and its social significance.

The life of Erwin Schrödinger

Erwin Schrödinger (1887-1961) was an Austrian physicist and one of the central founders of quantum mechanics. He became internationally known for the Schrödinger equation, which describes the behavior of particles at the atomic level and is still considered a cornerstone of modern physics.

Schrödinger also left his mark on science communication - for example with the famous thought experiment "Schrödinger's Cat", which is intended to illustrate the paradoxical consequences of quantum physics.

In 1956, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics (together with Paul Dirac). In addition to his scientific work, he was also intensively involved in philosophy and the foundations of life. His influence extends far beyond physics - Schrödinger is still considered one of the most influential thinkers of the 20th century.