In the Netherlands, the last turn of the year, when firecrackers and rockets were allowed, escalated into violence in many places. In several cities, the emergency services had to be called out on New Year's Eve due to riots, incidents involving fireworks and fires.

There were a number of serious injuries and two deaths. The riot police were in constant use across the country and 250 arrests were made. Water cannons were used in some cities.

"There were many fires, destruction and acts of violence last night," said Deputy Dutch Police Chief Wilbert Paulissen. "A supermarket was looted and police officers were pelted with Molotov cocktails, heavy fireworks and paving stones."

Numerous cars went up in flames. In Amsterdam, the monumental Vondel Church burned to the ground - see the following picture - and a sports hall in the north of the Netherlands was devastated by fire.

#Amsterdam, Netherlands: Shortly after midnight and the start of the new year, fire broke out in the historic Vondelkerk church in the city.

The church, which was built in the 19th century, was completely destroyed.



It is unclear who is behind the fire. pic.twitter.com/j49LMg0N8q — Dr. Fundji Benedict (@Fundji3) January 1, 2026

In many places, the violence was directed against the police and emergency services, said the deputy police chief. "Once again, police officers and other rescue workers were injured and police vehicles were brutally destroyed."

The emergency number in the Netherlands was overloaded nationwide on New Year's Eve, which is why the authorities called on the population to only call the emergency number in life-threatening situations.

In Aalsmeer near Amsterdam, a 38-year-old man died during the night while handling firecrackers. In the large city of Nijmegen on the German border, a 16-year-old boy died in an accident involving a firecracker. According to the police, a man who may have been involved has been arrested.

In Utrecht, an armed man was shot down by police and seriously injured. In Rotterdam, an officer was injured when a driver suddenly accelerated during a check and dragged the police officer several hundred meters.

The Netherlands goes crazy with fireworks 🎇



As spotted from the air whilst flying over



Happy New Year everyone!! pic.twitter.com/JcDhcpBOdR — Daniel Lockyer (@DanielLockyer) December 31, 2025

From the turn of the year 2026/2027, a ban on firecrackers is to apply following a parliamentary resolution. People in the Netherlands bought particularly large stocks of firecrackers and rockets for the last New Year's Eve.

According to the industry association for pyrotechnics (BNP), fireworks were sold for 129 million euros, compared to 118 million euros in the previous year, as reported by the newspaper "De Volkskrant".

This is New Year’s Eve in The Hague, Netherlands taken from our hotel window.

First time that we’ve ever experienced fireworks displays in the streets put on by the locals.

This happens in every suburb in the streets, between the houses, and starts during the day and continues… pic.twitter.com/tpaaYtJepZ — Lumi (@LumiTravels) January 1, 2026

According to police reports, the import of illegal, sometimes very dangerous firecrackers also increased. These have a tremendous explosive power, the police compare them to bombs and grenades. This year, around 112 tons of illegal fireworks were confiscated by the end of December.

Last year, the total quantity was still around 107 tons and in 2023 around 79 tons. The sale and setting off of heavy firecrackers has been banned for years. However, private individuals can buy them in Belgium and Germany and then smuggle them across the border.