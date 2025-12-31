Ticker for the turn of the year "The fuse was relatively short, and it exploded when he took a swing" +++ New Year's Eve balance sheet
Philipp Dahm
1.1.2026
2025 is history: Find out how New Year's Eve was celebrated worldwide and how the new year began here.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
14:53
"The fuse was relatively short, and it exploded when it went off"
4300 police officers were deployed in Berlin. There were dozens of firecracker injuries and hundreds of provisional arrests - and yet, according to the police, New Year's Eve in Berlin was calmer than in previous years. Here is a video from the emergency room of a Spita in the Marzahn district.
-
2.30 pm
Bulgaria is now a euro country
-
2.02 pm
Two deaths and a lot of chaos in the Netherlands
In the Netherlands, the last turn of the year, when firecrackers and rockets were allowed, escalated into violence in many places. In several cities, the emergency services had to be called out on New Year's Eve due to riots, incidents involving fireworks and fires.
There were a number of serious injuries and two deaths. The riot police were in constant use across the country and 250 arrests were made. Water cannons were used in some cities.
"There were many fires, destruction and acts of violence last night," said Deputy Dutch Police Chief Wilbert Paulissen. "A supermarket was looted and police officers were pelted with Molotov cocktails, heavy fireworks and paving stones."
Numerous cars went up in flames. In Amsterdam, the monumental Vondel Church burned to the ground - see the following picture - and a sports hall in the north of the Netherlands was devastated by fire.
#Amsterdam, Netherlands: Shortly after midnight and the start of the new year, fire broke out in the historic Vondelkerk church in the city.— Dr. Fundji Benedict (@Fundji3) January 1, 2026
The church, which was built in the 19th century, was completely destroyed.
It is unclear who is behind the fire. pic.twitter.com/j49LMg0N8q
In many places, the violence was directed against the police and emergency services, said the deputy police chief. "Once again, police officers and other rescue workers were injured and police vehicles were brutally destroyed."
The emergency number in the Netherlands was overloaded nationwide on New Year's Eve, which is why the authorities called on the population to only call the emergency number in life-threatening situations.
In Aalsmeer near Amsterdam, a 38-year-old man died during the night while handling firecrackers. In the large city of Nijmegen on the German border, a 16-year-old boy died in an accident involving a firecracker. According to the police, a man who may have been involved has been arrested.
In Utrecht, an armed man was shot down by police and seriously injured. In Rotterdam, an officer was injured when a driver suddenly accelerated during a check and dragged the police officer several hundred meters.
The Netherlands goes crazy with fireworks 🎇— Daniel Lockyer (@DanielLockyer) December 31, 2025
As spotted from the air whilst flying over
Happy New Year everyone!! pic.twitter.com/JcDhcpBOdR
From the turn of the year 2026/2027, a ban on firecrackers is to apply following a parliamentary resolution. People in the Netherlands bought particularly large stocks of firecrackers and rockets for the last New Year's Eve.
According to the industry association for pyrotechnics (BNP), fireworks were sold for 129 million euros, compared to 118 million euros in the previous year, as reported by the newspaper "De Volkskrant".
This is New Year’s Eve in The Hague, Netherlands taken from our hotel window.— Lumi (@LumiTravels) January 1, 2026
First time that we’ve ever experienced fireworks displays in the streets put on by the locals.
This happens in every suburb in the streets, between the houses, and starts during the day and continues… pic.twitter.com/tpaaYtJepZ
According to police reports, the import of illegal, sometimes very dangerous firecrackers also increased. These have a tremendous explosive power, the police compare them to bombs and grenades. This year, around 112 tons of illegal fireworks were confiscated by the end of December.
Last year, the total quantity was still around 107 tons and in 2023 around 79 tons. The sale and setting off of heavy firecrackers has been banned for years. However, private individuals can buy them in Belgium and Germany and then smuggle them across the border.
-
12.31 p.m.
Huge church burnt down in Amsterdam
A fire on New Year's Eve has largely destroyed a large church in Amsterdam. The approximately 50 meter high tower and the roof of the Vondel Church in the center of the capital collapsed, according to the security authorities.
The fire was brought under control by the emergency services in the morning. There were no injuries in the fire in the church, which has not been used as a place of worship for decades. A large number of homes in the vicinity of the church were evacuated. Around 90 households were temporarily without power.
Die mooie Vondelkerk. 💔— Myrthe Hilkens (@myrthehilkens.bsky.social) 1. Januar 2026 um 02:08
[image or embed]
The cause of the fire, which broke out shortly after midnight, is not yet known. Strong winds fanned the flames and caused sparks to fly. The Netherlands celebrated the last turn of the year when firecrackers and rockets were allowed.
People bought far more legal and illegal fireworks than in previous years. There were a number of fires. It is still unclear whether the fire in the church was related to fireworks. The fire department fought the flames with a large contingent of firefighters from other cities.
The navy supported the fire-fighting efforts with the largest aerial work platform in the Netherlands, which can be raised 60 meters into the air. A structural engineer determined in the morning that the walls of the church would remain standing and that there was no further risk of collapse, according to the authorities.
WATCH: Church tower of Vondelkerk (Vondel Church) collapses from fire in Amsterdam, The Netherlands; many homes being evacuated.— AZ Intel (@azintel.bsky.social) 1. Januar 2026 um 03:49
[image or embed]
"It is a very violent and terrible fire in this monumental church," Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said, according to media reports. "Our first concern and priority is now the welfare and homes of the immediate residents."
The Vondelkirche was built in 1872 and used as a Roman Catholic church until 1977. Most recently, the neo-Gothic basilica was used for other purposes and for special events such as concerts. A fire destroyed the church's original tower in 1904.
-
10.42 a.m.
New Year's Eve balance sheet of the Kapo Zurich
The Zurich cantonal police operations center received around 130 reports in connection with the improper setting off of fireworks or dangerous handling of firecrackers. Of these, more than 30 reports related to municipalities in which the setting off of fireworks is prohibited. In six other cases, reports were received because letterboxes were blown up with fireworks.
More than three dozen fires required the intervention of the fire department or police. These included trees, hedges, garbage cans and containers burning. In Winterthur, the letterboxes of an apartment building were set on fire by an as yet unknown perpetrator. There was extensive damage to the façade and balconies. The Zurich cantonal police are investigating the arson.
In the case of a violent crime with a stabbing weapon in Zurich city center, the Zurich cantonal police are taking over further investigations.
-
10.42 a.m.
The night at Zurich main station
The Zurich cantonal police deployed an increased number of officers due to the high number of visitors expected at the New Year's Eve Magic. Together with the SBB transport police and Transsicura, around two dozen people had to be ordered to leave.
Six people were arrested on suspicion of property offenses, violations of the AIG or because they were wanted.
-
10 a.m.
Several fires in eastern Switzerland
The cantonal police forces of Thurgau and St. Gallen were called out over 80 times on New Year's Eve. Fireworks led to several fires. There were no injuries in either canton.
The two cantonal police forces drew a positive conclusion this morning after New Year's Eve. No injuries, no serious crimes, that was the conclusion.
The fires, presumably started by fireworks, were all extinguished quickly. In contrast to other years, no fire departments had to be called out in Thurgau from Wednesday evening until this Thursday morning. Police officers extinguished a burning garbage can in Amriswil themselves. The damage caused by the fires has not yet been quantified.
Several drunk people were also taken off the streets. In St. Gallen, the police were called out twice due to domestic violence.
-
9.15 a.m.
New York slides into the new year with the drop ball
New York City welcomed in the New Year with the traditional ball drop in Times Square. At the stroke of midnight, the glowing ball was lowered in the world-famous Times Square, marking the start of the new year. Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated the turn of the year in midtown Manhattan with their eyes turned skywards.
Many of them had already been there for hours, holding out in the cordoned-off streets around the square despite the wintry temperatures. The countdown was accompanied by music and confetti, but also a large-scale security concept. The police had cordoned off the area and set up controls.
The ball drop was broadcast live on television around the world and has been a central symbol of the New Year in the USA for more than a century. The adjacent traditional building once housed the editorial offices of the "New York Times", which gave the square its name.
The current ball, which weighs several tons and is studded with thousands of crystal elements, takes just under a minute to make its 43-metre journey downwards. Unlike in the past, it has modernized lighting and control technology for the first time, which enables special colour and lighting effects.
The reason for the change in design is also a historic anniversary: the United States will be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Accordingly, the globe shone in the colors of the national flag - red, white and blue - at the turn of the year.
-
9 a.m.
This is how Rio celebrated
Hundreds of thousands of people in the Brazilian coastal metropolis of Rio de Janeiro welcomed in the New Year with fireworks and music.
At midnight, a twelve-minute fireworks display was launched from 19 rafts off the beach in the Copacabana district. 1200 drones hovered over the revelers and painted pictures in the night sky. Bands, musicians and DJs performed on numerous stages on Copacabana beach, including the well-known Tropicalismo musician and former Minister of Culture Gilberto Gil.
The city administration expected five million visitors to the celebrations throughout the city and revenues for hoteliers, restaurants, bars and tourism companies amounting to 3.34 billion reals (480 million francs).
It was only on December 30 that Rio de Janeiro was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the metropolis with the biggest New Year's Eve party in the world. The city administration was able to prove that 2.5 million people celebrated in front of the main stage on the Copacabana alone at the turn of the year 2024/2025.
-
8.32 am
Riots in the Netherlands
The situation escalated on New Year's Eve in the Netherlands, where firecrackers and rockets were allowed for the last time at the turn of the year. The police had to be called out in several cities due to violence, accidents and incidents involving fireworks. In the large city of Breda, officers were pelted with Molotov cocktails and paving slabs. In Amsterdam, a church was set on fire.
-
8 a.m.
Two 18-year-olds die in Bielefeld
In Bielefeld, two 18-year-olds died in accidents involving home-made pyrotechnics. Near Rostock, a 23-year-old lost his left hand due to an exploding firecracker. In Leipzig, a 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in the hand when she tried to set off a New Year's Eve firecracker that was not permitted in Germany.
There is still no overview of how many people were injured nationwide. The Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin in Marzahn reported 25 patients "some with severe hand injuries with partial or complete amputations of fingers or parts of the hand". And: "What is particularly bad, however, is that there are again eight children whose lives have been changed forever by these serious injuries." The numbers were expected to rise.
-
January 1
Happy New Year!
blue News wishes you good health, happiness and love in 2026!
-
22.43
Man dies in Rome after firecracker explodes
A man died after a firecracker exploded in a suburb of Rome on New Year's Eve afternoon. According to the emergency services, the man suffered extremely serious injuries to his face, upper body and a hand that was literally blown off. The man lost a lot of blood and died at the scene. Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.
-
5.29 p.m.
Hong Kong starts the new year without harbor fireworks
Hong Kong has welcomed in the New Year without the traditional New Year's Eve fireworks display over Victoria Harbour. Instead, a large countdown event with light installations and singing performances was organized. The fireworks were canceled out of consideration for the victims and relatives of a serious fire disaster in the Tai Po district, in which 161 people lost their lives in the Chinese special administrative region at the end of November.
-
17:26
Athens and Nicosia celebrate New Year's Eve without the big bang
The capitals of Greece and Cyprus have turned down the volume of their New Year's Eve fireworks this year. Athens and Nicosia are replacing the familiar hissing, crackling and popping of fireworks with a spectacle of low-noise pyrotechnics, light shows and drones that make less of a racket. The aim is to make New Year celebrations more child- and pet-friendly - especially for noise-sensitive animals.
-
15:25
Xi uses New Year's Eve speech to threaten Taiwan
Chinese head of state Xi Jinping has used his New Year's Eve speech to make a threat against democratically governed Taiwan. In his speech, which was broadcast by state media on Wednesday, he praised the People's Republic's technological progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry, but also reiterated Beijing's claim to sovereignty over Taiwan.
-
2.37 p.m.
Austria: 380 kilograms of explosives confiscated
In Austria, around 15,000 dangerous pyrotechnic objects have been seized during a police operation in several federal states. According to the Ministry of the Interior, these included ball bombs and tracer bullets. The total weight was 380 kilograms.
Ball bombs or firework balls contain various pyrotechnic mixtures and can weigh several kilograms. In Austria, as in Germany, they are highly regulated and may generally only be handled by specially trained personnel.
The Austrian authorities had received information and carried out house searches, including in Styria. "This was prompted by information that persons known by name had procured dangerous substances and objects that could potentially be misused for attacks that endanger the constitution," the Ministry of the Interior announced. People with illegal items were reported. They face heavy fines.
-
2.15 p.m.
Australia shoots into the new year
Happy New Year Australia! 🎉— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2025
Fireworks have been launched from Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House to ring in 2026.
Latest updates 👉 https://t.co/DP0mlQ1r19 pic.twitter.com/8q5h2QLNef
-
1.54 pm
Why Indonesia is celebrating with restraint
In solidarity with the communities devastated by floods and landslides in Indonesia, the Southeast Asian island state is celebrating the New Year in a more subdued manner than in previous years. Floods and landslides claimed the lives of more than 1100 people on the island of Sumatra a few weeks ago.
In the capital Jakarta on the north-west coast of the island of Java, the New Year was to be greeted in a subdued atmosphere with a contemplative program focusing on prayers for the victims instead of the usual pomp and circumstance, as Governor Pramono Anung announced last week.
In Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi, Mayor Munafri Arifuddin appealed to residents to refrain from celebrations altogether and instead pray and pause for thought. "Compassion and restraint are more important than fireworks and crowds," he said.
On the vacation island of Bali, concerts and fireworks have been canceled and replaced by a cultural event with 65 groups performing traditional dances.
-
1.45 p.m.
AI, Taiwan, space: China's Xi Jinping delivers New Year's speech
In his New Year's speech, State and Party leader Xi Jinping emphasized the country's technological progress and at the same time reaffirmed its claim to reunification with Taiwan. "The reunification of our motherland is a trend of the times and cannot be stopped," explained Xi.
At the beginning of the week, the Chinese military held large-scale maneuvers around Taiwan. Observers saw the exercises as a reaction to newly approved US arms deliveries to the island, among other things. Taiwan is democratically governed.
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. "The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," Xi said as he delivered his 2026 New Year message https://t.co/bZ57Q6oOci pic.twitter.com/cF2hU0uCA3— China Xinhua News (@XHNews) December 31, 2025
China, on the other hand, considers the island republic to be part of its territory and is threatening "reunification" by force if a peaceful solution fails. In terms of foreign policy, the Chinese head of state said that China is on the right side of history and is prepared to work with all countries to promote peace and development in the world and to contribute to a fairer global order.
In the speech broadcast on New Year's Eve, Xi also spoke about the country's technological strengths. Several major AI models are in intense competition, he said, while at the same time there have been breakthroughs in the development of proprietary semiconductors. Progress has also been made in humanoid robots and drone technology.
Xi says China to hit 2025 growth target of 'around 5 per cent' - https://www.channelnewsasia.com/east-asia/china-economy-5-cent-xi-jinping-new-year-speech-5771441— CNA - Channel News Asia (Unofficial) (@cna-poster.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2025 um 13:43
[image or embed]
Xi cited the launch of the Tianwen-2 space probe to explore asteroids and comets and the start of construction on a major hydropower project in Tibet as examples of other successes in the past year. In addition, China's first aircraft carrier with an electromagnetic catapult system was officially put into service.
With a view to 2026, Xi announced that he would use the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan for further reforms, a deepening of the opening-up policy and high-quality growth.
-
12.45 pm
New Year's Eve mood in New Zealand
Happy New Year 2026 New Zealand pic.twitter.com/gQgcKD0if9— VIEW (@viewsoff_) December 31, 2025
Happy New Year New Zealand! 🎉— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 31, 2025
Auckland welcomes in the new year with a fireworks display over its tallest building - the Sky Tower.
Latest updates 👉 https://t.co/DP0mlQ1r19 pic.twitter.com/GMg9UnKboU
New Zealand welcomes the 2026 New Year with fireworks https://t.co/mwc48euGkg— Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2025
Happy New Year from Queenstown, New Zealand! The Kiwis, welcomed2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ in spectacular fashion! 🎆#happynewyear #newyear #2026 pic.twitter.com/6299dFTu3m— EarthCam (@EarthCam) December 31, 2025
-
12.10 pm
No fireworks in Hong Kong due to major fire
The New Year's Eve celebrations in Hong Kong will take place without the usual fireworks spectacle this year. The city administration has canceled the colourful pyrotechnics show over the picturesque Victoria Harbour after at least 161 people died in a major fire in November.
Instead, the tourist board is hosting a music show tonight with soft rock duo Air Supply and other singers in the central business district of the metropolis. The area is also home to the famous Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district. The facades of eight landmarks will be transformed into giant countdown clocks to display a three-minute light show at midnight.
The worst fire in the financial metropolis since 1948 broke out at the end of November in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex, which had just been renovated. The authorities blamed the rapid spread of the fire on defects in bamboo scaffolding and netting as well as the foam panels attached to the windows.
The Chinese city and special administrative region has not yet recovered from the shock. Many residents had saved for years to be able to buy an apartment there. Thousands are now housed in temporary apartments, hotels and youth hostels.
Fireworks have long been part of the city's New Year, Lunar New Year and National Day celebrations. The pyrotechnic show in front of Hong Kong's skyscraper skyline usually attracts hundreds of thousands of people, including many tourists. Culture Secretary Rosanna Law admitted on Tuesday that not holding the fireworks display would probably damage hotel and restaurant businesses.
Hong Kong has also dispensed with fireworks after previous disasters, including the 2013 National Day celebrations following a ship collision in which 39 people died, and the 2018 New Year celebrations following a bus accident in which 19 people died. Fireworks were also canceled during the coronavirus pandemic.
-
12.10 pm
Why China is the motherland of fireworks
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, China is the country of origin of fireworks. As early as the 2nd century BC, people there discovered that bamboo stalks thrown into a fire exploded with a loud bang.
The first documented firework was built by the monk Li Tian, known as the inventor of black powder according to the Guinness Book of Records, who lived during the Tang Dynasty (around 618 to 907). He filled his invention into hollow bamboo stalks, which cracked even louder when lit. He tied these firecrackers together to drive away evil spirits with fireworks.
-
11.35 a.m.
American Samoa doesn't celebrate New Year's Eve until noon tomorrow
American Samoa, which lies just 220 kilometers east of Samoa on the other side of the International Date Line, will finally be the last inhabited place on earth to welcome in the New Year - twelve hours after Switzerland.
-
11.14 a.m.
New Zealand follows at 12 noon, Australia at 2 pm
Just 15 minutes later, the New Year begins on the Chatham Islands, which belong to New Zealand. The islands with just over 700 inhabitants are located around 800 kilometers east of New Zealand and have their own time zone. At 12 noon CET, New Zealand and the island states of Samoa and Tonga will toast to 2026.
In New Zealand, the landmarks of the largest city, Auckland, will be the focus of elaborate light shows and fireworks displays - above all the 328-metre Sky Tower, the tallest tower in the southern hemisphere. Light spectacles and music are also planned in the capital Wellington.
At 2 p.m. CET, it will be Sydney's turn. In the Australian metropolis, nine tons of pyrotechnics are to be shot into the sky around the iconic Harbour Bridge and the Opera House.
However, after the deadly terrorist attack on Bondi Beach two weeks ago, the celebrations on the famous beach were canceled.
-
11 a.m.
Happy New Year, Kiritimati!
2026 has begun! Not yet in Switzerland, but on an atoll in the South Pacific. At 11 a.m. CET, the approximately 7300 inhabitants of Kiritimati welcomed in the New Year. The atoll, with a land area of around 320 square kilometers and beautiful lagoons, belongs to the island republic of Kiribati, which has several time zones. It stretches along the equator in the middle of the South Pacific.