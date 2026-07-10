Volkswagen is cutting jobs, considering plant closures, and saving billions. But the problems facing Europe's largest automaker are no longer an isolated case. They show just how deeply the entire German auto industry is mired in crisis.

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Here's what it's all about German automaker Volkswagen is set to cut up to 100,000 jobs worldwide.

The problems at VW are indicative of the deepest crisis the German auto industry has faced in decades.

The shift toward electric vehicles, growing competitive pressure from China, as well as high costs and political disadvantages related to their locations are all putting pressure on manufacturers at the same time.

Experts still see opportunities for a turnaround—but only if businesses and policymakers take decisive action now. Summary created with

The announced job cuts and cost-cutting measures at Volkswagen are more than just bad news for Europe’s largest automaker. They are emblematic of an industry that is under pressure on several fronts.

For decades, the German auto industry was the engine of growth in Europe. Today, it is grappling simultaneously with the transition to electric vehicles, competition from China, high production costs, and home-grown problems in Germany.

The key answers to seven central questions: Why the industry is facing its biggest crisis in decades—and whether there is still a way back.

Is the crisis at Volkswagen a warning sign?

Volkswagen is the industrial heart of Germany. Hundreds of thousands of jobs depend directly or indirectly on the company. The symbolic significance is correspondingly great when VW, of all companies, has to cut costs by billions, eliminate up to 100,000 jobs, and even put some of its plants up for review.

In the second quarter, the Group’s deliveries fell by nearly 9 percent, with the core Volkswagen brand seeing a decline of as much as 14 percent. VW is not alone in this. Audi sold over 8 percent fewer vehicles, and Porsche saw a 18 percent drop in the second quarter. BMW and Mercedes also reported declining sales.

This development comes as no surprise to automotive expert Stefan Bratzel, director of the German Center of Automotive Management. In an interview with ZDF’s “Heute”, he speaks of the “greatest transformation in history” of the automotive industry. His assessment is unusually blunt: Volkswagen’s chances of survival currently stand at “50-50.” If costs and capacities aren’t adjusted quickly, “in two or three years we’ll be talking about entirely different issues.”

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The problems are therefore no longer merely a Volkswagen crisis, but rather a reflection of a fundamental structural shift in the entire German auto industry.

Has the German auto industry failed to keep up with technological change?

For many years, German automakers were able to rely on their proven formula: high-quality internal combustion engines, strong premium brands, and high profits. Yet it was precisely this success that made them complacent.

While Tesla was driving the advancement of electric mobility and Chinese manufacturers were investing billions in batteries, software, and digital vehicle platforms, German automakers clung to the internal combustion engine for a long time. At the same time, new competitors emerged that are increasingly developing cars like digital products—that is, with a focus on in-vehicle software.

The German auto industry is currently in a downward spiral. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Auto expert Frank Schwope from FHM Hannover speaks on NTV of “massive management errors.” In particular, years of neglect in battery development and the failure to implement structural reforms have cost the industry valuable time.

Bratzel also sees shortcomings: Volkswagen has “not made progress quickly enough”—neither in new technologies nor in the necessary cost reductions. Now the industry must catch up, while other manufacturers have already built up a significant lead.

China—From a Beacon of Hope to a Problem?

For years, China was the German auto industry’s profit engine. No other market promised higher growth rates. Today, that very same market has become its biggest cause for concern.

Volkswagen lost more than a third of its sales in China in the second quarter. BMW and Mercedes are also struggling there with significant declines. The reason: Chinese manufacturers have made massive technological strides and now dominate the booming market for electric cars. Brands like BYD and Geely are winning over customers with affordable prices, modern software, and short development times.

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A study by the auditing firm EY concludes: “China remains one of the biggest challenges for German corporations.” In the electronics sector in particular, Western manufacturers currently have “little to gain” because Chinese buyers are increasingly favoring domestic brands.

Stefan Bratzel is therefore calling for a change in mindset. Germany must learn from China—develop faster, work more efficiently, and learn from Chinese engineers on the ground. In the long term, however, the capacity for innovation must return to Wolfsburg, Stuttgart, or Munich.

Will Germany's location become a disadvantage?

Not only is competition intensifying—production is also becoming more and more expensive.

Germany is now one of the countries with the highest industrial electricity prices in Europe. Added to this are rising labor costs, high corporate taxes, social security contributions, and extensive documentation and reporting requirements. As a result, many manufacturers produce their goods in Spain, Portugal, or Eastern Europe at significantly lower costs.

Hildegard Müller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry, has long warned about this so-called “cost burden.” She says that, by European standards, Germany has become “often far too expensive.” Without reforms in energy prices, taxes, and bureaucracy, competitiveness cannot be regained.

Or, as Stefan Bratzel put it: “We’re no longer that much better than we are more expensive.”

Why isn't saving alone enough anymore?

The current crisis is not just a sales crisis—it is also a capacity crisis.

According to calculations by the consulting firm BCG, Europe's auto plants are operating at an average capacity utilization rate of only about 59 percent. An economically viable rate would be around 80 percent. The excess capacity is equivalent to the output of more than 35 plants.

This is particularly problematic for Volkswagen. BCG estimates the group's excess capacity at around 40 percent.

That is why these cost-cutting measures are unlikely to be limited to isolated instances. Plant closures, production relocations, and job cuts are now considered likely consequences. In many places, the question is no longer whether capacity will be reduced, but where.

To what extent is politics to blame for the crisis?

For years, numerous experts have criticized the economic policy framework in Germany. High energy prices, slow permitting processes, extensive regulation, and growing bureaucracy have made it difficult to invest and have increasingly made the country an unattractive business location.

Economist Jürgen Matthes of the German Economic Institute speaks in "Bild" of a "bureaucratic burden entirely of their own making." Many reporting requirements have continued to grow over the years.

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ING Chief Economist Carsten Brzeski also warns against reducing the crisis to a single cause. “There isn’t just one button you need to press. It’s an entire keyboard.” Germany now faces a “largely self-inflicted locational problem.” Without reliable energy prices and better investment conditions, further production relocations abroad are likely.

Can the turnaround still succeed?

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW remain among the world’s financially strongest automakers. They possess tremendous engineering expertise, strong brands, and global sales networks. At the same time, sales of electric cars in Europe are on the rise again, and the automakers’ order books are slowly filling up.

But time is running out.

Stefan Bratzel refers to a “Darwinian selection process.” The industry is in the midst of the greatest transformation in its history—and not every manufacturer will survive it. The key factors now are consistent cost reductions, faster development cycles, competitive production structures, and greater innovation.

The EY study also sees no short-term solution. The loss of foreign markets, high software investments, overcapacity, and the slow ramp-up of electric mobility are all weighing on the industry at the same time. The challenges are greater than they have been in decades.

The real question, therefore, is not whether Volkswagen will weather the crisis, but whether the entire German auto industry will succeed in reinventing its model for success. After all, VW’s problems are no longer just the problems of a single company—they are the symptoms of an industry fighting for its future.

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