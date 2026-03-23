The Claridenfirn glacier in the canton of Glarus was completely snow-free in September 2025. Matthias Huss / Glamos Gletschermessnetz / Akademie der Naturwissenschaften Schweiz (SCNAT) / dpa

2015 to 2025 are the hottest years since measurements began. How man-made greenhouse gases are upsetting the balance - and what hope remains, according to the WMO.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warns of a rapid increase in the imbalance between the Earth's energy intake and output.

The years 2015 to 2025 were the hottest eleven-year period since measurements began.

In a stable climate, the amount of energy absorbed from the sun and released is balanced.

However, the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere has risen to a level that the world has not seen for at least 800,000 years.

Meanwhile, the rate of ocean warming has more than doubled between the periods 1960 to 2005 and 2005 to 2025. Show more

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), there is currently little room for optimism when it comes to the state of the global climate. The imbalance between the Earth's energy intake and output is growing rapidly, according to the WMO report on the state of the climate in 2025. The climate indicators are chasing negative records. Temperatures are rising, the oceans are heating up, ice and glaciers are melting and the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere continues to increase.

"There is no denying that these indicators are not moving in a direction that gives cause for great hope," said WMO Deputy Director-General Ko Barrett. UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke of an emergency: "Planet Earth is being pushed to its limits."

New: the energy balance

The WMO confirms that the years 2015 to 2025 were the hottest eleven-year period since measurements began. Last year was the second or third hottest year with an average temperature of 1.43 degrees above pre-industrial levels (1850 to 1900). 2024 was hotter: at around 1.55 degrees.

The organization, which evaluates climate science from around the world, is the first to name the energy imbalance, which combines indicators such as temperatures, ice melt, greenhouse gas emissions and others.

In a stable climate, the amount of energy absorbed from the sun and released would be balanced. However, man-made greenhouse gases in the atmosphere have risen to a level that the world has not seen for at least 800,000 years. This hinders the release of heat.

Oceans are by far the largest energy reservoirs

More than 91 percent of excess energy is stored in the oceans, it said. The rate of ocean warming more than doubled between the periods 1960 to 2005 and 2005 to 2025. Five percent of the excess energy is stored in soils, and a good 3 percent goes into melting ice. Only 1 percent goes into the rise in temperature on the earth's surface.

Despite everything, she has hope, said WMO climate scientist Claire Ransom. If everyone thought that nothing more could be done, emissions would continue to grow. "But if we can overcome despair (...) we can limit the extent of these drastic changes."

How is clear: by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. For individuals, this means using renewable energy instead of fossil fuels, taking more trains instead of flying, cycling more than driving, buying more local products instead of exotic ones.

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