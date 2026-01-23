Venezuela’s government and part of the opposition want to begin a U.S.-backed dialogue on the country’s political future. However, the movement led by opposition leader María Corina Machado, who lives in exile, will not participate in the talks. The first in-person meeting is scheduled to take place next week in the capital, Caracas, according to a statement by Jorge Rodríguez on behalf of the government. The talks are expected to focus on support for the victims of the June 24 earthquakes, as well as on “strengthening democracy” and “political rights and guarantees.”

Parliamentary President Rodríguez, the brother of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, is set to lead the talks on behalf of the government. Representing the opposition is Dinorah Figuera, the former president of the parliament elected in 2015. The United States supports the process but is not itself a party to the negotiations.

Machado, who was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, and opposition politician Edmundo González Urrutia, who ran for her movement in the 2024 presidential election, stated that their political camp had not been involved in the negotiations regarding the dialogue. They said the mechanism had been agreed upon between members of the parliament elected in 2015 and government representatives.

Figuera and Rodríguez had already announced their joint agenda in mid-July. At that time, Figuera cited strengthening democratic institutions and the electoral system, as well as political participation rights, as priorities. The new dialogue is another attempt to resolve the political crisis in the South American country through negotiations. Previous rounds of talks had repeatedly failed.