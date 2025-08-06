Denmark to remove ‘pornographic’ mermaid statue, reports say



A debate has erupted in Denmark over the fate of a mermaid statue that is to be removed from public view after being decried as “ugly and pornographic” and “a man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like”.

The Little Mermaid of Copenhagen - one of the city's landmarks - has got competition. The art installation Store Havfrue, the Great Mermaid, is causing controversy with its opulence. The Ministry of Culture now wants to remove it.

Critics describe the figure as "pornographic" and "vulgar".

The Ministry of Culture is planning to remove the statue, which will soon be relocated to the neighboring municipality of Tårnby. Show more

The Little Mermaid of Copenhagen is the symbol of the Danish capital and is one of the most photographed subjects in Denmark.

The famous bronze figure "Den lille Havfrue" - the Little Mermaid - is one of Copenhagen's best-known landmarks. The seated sculpture on a boulder on the shore measures just 125 centimetres. It is inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale of the same name. The figure was created by Danish sculptor Edvard Eriksen and ceremoniously unveiled in 1913.

The little mermaid now has some serious competition: The "Den Store Havfrue" statue is four meters high and currently stands at Dragør Fort near Copenhagen - and it resembles the Little Mermaid. But with one - striking - difference: she is much more voluptuous.

And these curves are causing a stir in Copenhagen - the Danish sculpture is even making headlines far beyond the country's borders.

"Pumped-up TV reality version of the Little Mermaid"

Among other things, the granite statue has been described as a "pumped-up reality TV version of the Little Mermaid", writes Der Spiegel

Her breasts in particular cause heated debate. In a commentary for the Danish newspaper "Berlingske", the journalist and pastor Sørine Gotfredsen criticized that this sight was inappropriate - especially for children.

The XXL mermaid had already triggered heated debates in Denmark - critics described it as "pornographic" and "vulgar".

Local politician: "I won't hide the fact that the statue is an eye-catcher"

Artist Peter Bech created the statue in 2006 as a much more eye-catching alternative to the well-known but small and inconspicuous bronze mermaid in Copenhagen. However, the new version also quickly met with criticism. In 2018, it was moved to Dragør as it was too controversial in the capital.

Art experts are critical of the painting. Mathias Kryger, art critic at TV2, says: "Sculptures in public spaces must be thought-provoking and well thought-out. I don't think that characterizes the Great Mermaid."

That's why she will - probably - have to move soon. Artist Peter Bech has already found a suitable spot. It will soon be located in the neighboring village of Tårnby. Local politician Paw Karslund is campaigning for this: "I won't hide the fact that the statue is an eye-catcher."

Karslund thinks the debate is exaggerated and believes that viewers should not be afraid of "a few breasts".

