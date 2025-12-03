The hawfinch got its name from an old folk belief. (Photo - Handout) dpa

Bulky body, long antennae and striking pattern: the hawfinch is the insect of the year 2026. But where did the animal get its name?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The hawfinch was voted "Insect of the Year 2026".

According to the board of trustees, the grasshopper is an example of endangered insect diversity.

The insect is widespread throughout Europe and Asia, but the population is declining due to landscape change. Show more

The warthog has been voted "Insect of the Year 2026" for Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The grasshopper, which measures up to four centimetres, is an example of the endangered insect diversity of semi-arid meadow landscapes, reported the board of trustees.

With its bulky body, long antennae and characteristic cube-shaped pattern on its short forewings, the animal is almost impossible to confuse.

Warthogs are common throughout Europe and Asia

"Its colors range from bright green to earthy browns - an amazing variability that makes it adaptable in many habitats," said the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Thomas Schmitt, Director of the Senckenberg German Entomological Institute in Müncheberg (Brandenburg). "However, due to their high ecological requirements, larger populations of the hawfinch can only be found if sufficiently large areas are available for the insects."

The hawfinch is widespread throughout Europe and Asia. Nevertheless, changes in the landscape are leading to a decline. "More intensive agriculture, drainage and afforestation are destroying its habitats," explained patron Martin Husemann, Director of the Natural History Museum in Karlsruhe. The isolation of small populations is particularly problematic - genetic exchange is made more difficult if there are no natural corridors.

Insect got its name from an old folk belief

The wart-biter owes its unusual name to an old popular belief: people were convinced that the insect's powerful bite and "pungent juice" could heal warts. "Whether this cure was really effective is still unclear today - but it was definitely painful," said Schmitt.

The hawfinch is an "ambassador for endangered habitat types", it is said. "The survival of this species can only be ensured through nature conservation-oriented care, the networking of areas and sustainable management", said Schmitt. The Insect of the Year has been awarded since 1999.

