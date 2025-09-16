  1. Residential Customers
Protective layer is recovering The hole in the ozone layer is smaller than it has been for a long time

16.9.2025 - 23:13

Coolants in old refrigerators were responsible for the hole in the ozone layer, among other things
Coolants in old refrigerators were responsible for the hole in the ozone layer, among other things
Marcel Kusch/dpa (Archivbild)

Fewer CFCs, less risk: Why the ozone layer is recovering and when we could be back to 1980s levels worldwide.

16.09.2025, 23:20

  • The ozone layer continues to recover. Last year, according to the WMO, it was smaller than in the years 2020 to 2023.
  • It was also below the average value for the years 1990 to 2020.
  • According to the WMO, the reduction in man-made ozone-depleting substances in recent decades was crucial to the recovery.
  • These substances were previously used in refrigerators, air conditioning systems, fire extinguishing foam and hairspray, for example.
  • A thin ozone layer means that more harmful UV radiation from the sun reaches the earth.
The protective ozone layer around the globe continues to recover. The ozone hole was smaller in 2024 than in the years 2020 to 2023, reports the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) in Geneva on World Ozone Day (16 September). It was also below the average value for the years 1990 to 2020, according to the WMO's latest ozone bulletin.

According to the WMO, natural atmospheric phenomena that lead to annual fluctuations contributed to this. However, the reduction in man-made ozone-depleting substances in recent decades has been decisive. They were previously used in refrigerators, air conditioning systems, fire extinguishing foam and hairspray, for example.

40 years of the treaty to protect the ozone layer

The UN Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer came into force 40 years ago. Two years later, in 1987, the Montreal Protocol was adopted. According to the WMO, its provisions have resulted in more than 99 percent of controlled ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) being phased out.

"As a result, the ozone layer is expected to recover to 1980s levels by the middle of this century," the WMO reported. According to an analysis from 2022, full recovery over the Arctic should be achieved by 2045 and over the Antarctic by 2066.

Low ozone is a risk for humans and plants

A thin ozone layer means that more harmful UV radiation from the sun reaches the earth. This can cause skin damage or skin cancer in humans, as well as cataracts. Plants are also damaged.

